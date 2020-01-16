Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
News

Drink driver caught when car came to ‘screeching halt’

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE that came to a "screeching halt" in a parking lot caught the attention of nearby police and a breath test landed the driver in court.

Graeme Kenneth Rawlinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit and driving without a licence, demerit point suspended.

The court was told police noticed Rawlinson's vehicle about 7.15pm on November 8 driving along Harvey Rd at Clinton. Officers saw Rawlinson come to a "screeching halt" and turn into a carpark. The vehicle had no rear lights.

Officers approached Rawlinson and required a roadside breath test. He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .130 per cent.

Police checks of Rawlinson's licence found he had been demerit point suspended.

Rawlinson told police he was unaware of the suspension and that he had been drinking at the Harvey Road Tavern and not eaten.

He believed he would be ok to drive and was "surprised" by his reading.

The court was told the 49-worked various jobs including rigger and dogger and trades assistant.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $1050 fine and disqualified Rawlinson from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        premium_icon Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        News One of the Lockyer Valley’s biggest vegetable producers is just one of many that has significantly cut back production because of the unforgiving drought.

        RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

        premium_icon RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

        News Investigations into the treatment of a number of miniature horses have begun after...

        Aviation Students Soar

        premium_icon Aviation Students Soar

        News Aviation students take USQ to new heights with Qantas

        Crews stop flames from spreading in two-storey unit blaze

        premium_icon Crews stop flames from spreading in two-storey unit blaze

        News Fire crews have saved a unit from going up in flames.