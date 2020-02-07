Dress could prove repulsive Weinstein act

WARNING: Confronting

The lace dress worn by a model the night Harvey Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front her could be sent for DNA testing.

Lauren Marie Young, the last of six women to testify, says the disgraced media mogul groped her in a Beverly Hills Hotel in February 2013.

The court heard on Wednesday that LA prosecutors intend on having the white dress tested for DNA evidence, which may or may not tie it to Weinstein, The Sun reports.

Lawyers have indicated they want to send Lauren Marie Young’s dress for DNA testing. Picture: Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

Young told jurors she first met Weinstein and actress Claudia Salinas at an Oscars dinner in 2012. Picture: Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

This development comes after one of Weinstein's defence lawyers, Damon Cheronis, produced the white dress in court.

He pressed Young over how, after seven years, she only discovered the dress three days ago.

She said she had found it in a box of clothes she left behind in LA after moving houses.

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courtroom during his rape trial in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The 30-year-old said she was invited to meet Weinstein by one of his pals, Claudia Salinas, when the pair blocked her in the bathroom.

On Wednesday, Young described Weinstein's penis as looking "like it had been cut and sewn back on and he has no testicles".

"Not a normal-looking scar from circumcision. Something didn't look normal," she said.

Model Lauren Marie Young arrives to testify at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

When Salinas invited Young to a meeting with Weinstein in a Beverly Hills hotel lobby in 2013, Young looked forward to pitching one of her own scripts.

But when she arrived, Weinstein allegedly told the two women he needed to prepare to receive a reward and invited both women up to his hotel suite.

It was then the 67-year-old movie mogul trapped Young in the bathroom, turned on the shower, and undressed himself.

"I felt so trapped and I was in shock … I just couldn't believe what was happening," Young told jurors.

She said Weinstein blocked the door and said: "We're just going to have to talk here."

Weinstein persisted by masturbating, despite her telling him "no, no, no" the whole time, Young told jurors as the last of six women to testify at the trial about alleged series of sexual assaults by the defendant.

Weinstein proceeded to unzip her dress, pull it down, and grope her breast with one hand while masturbating, Young testified.

She said Weinstein didn't let go of her until he ejaculated.

His excuse for his vulgar behaviour was: "This is what all actresses do to make it."

Young showed the court a drawing she made for investigators of Weinstein's naked body.

On cross-examination, defence lawyer Damon Cheronis questioned Young about her admission that she was initially confused about when the alleged assault occurred and her description of the lumbering Weinstein so quickly taking advantage of her.

His voice rising, Cheronis asked, "And then this big, fat man does a ninja tear-off of his clothes, right?"

Cheronis also seized on some inconsistencies in Young's courtroom testimony compared to her previous statements to investigators.

On the witness stand, she said Weinstein grazed her genitalia, but in 2018 she told a Beverly Hills police detective, "I don't think he touched me down there".

The witness was to return to the stand yesterday with the prosecution case nearly complete.

Her accusations come a week after Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann said the disgraced film producer has no testicles and "appears to have a vagina".

Mann made the bombshell allegations as she accused Weinstein of forcing her into oral sex and raping her in 2013.

The 34-year-old former actress tearfully opened up to Manhattan Supreme Court jurors at Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial: "The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex.

"He has extreme scarring that I didn't know if maybe he was a burn victim.

"He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina."

Weinstein has maintained that any sexual encounters were consensual.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual conduct since 2017.

The article originally appeared on The Sun