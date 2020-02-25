Dreamworld disaster: Where now for embattled park

<p> </p> <p> A DECISION on whether to lay criminal charges against Dreamworld and its staff will be made within a year, as theme park visitors are being assured of their safety following a major overhaul of the embattled industry. </p> <p style="letter-spacing:0.0em;"> Work Health and Safety independent prosecutor Aaron Guilfoyle is considering whether anyone will face major criminal charges relating to reckless or serious breaches of work health and safety laws after a referral from the coroner. </p> <p> The penalties include fines of up to $3 million for companies and up to $600,000 or five years' jail for individuals. </p> <p> It is understood that he won't consider industrial manslaughter charges, also brought in after the Dreamworld tragedy, as they relate to the death of a worker caused by a company's actions. </p> <p> Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said Mr Guilfoyle had 12 months to decide whether to prosecute. </p> <p> However it is not expected to take that long, with the coroner's report already considered a solid investigation of the facts. </p> <p> "Obviously he has a lot of pages to read, a lot of evidence that was presented," she said. </p> <p> "He's a very experienced prosecutor and I'm sure that as soon as a decision is made, he will lay whatever breaches is necessary." </p> <p> It comes as Ms Grace assured people visiting theme parks this week they had nothing to fear, despite the scathing findings in yesterday's coroner's report into the Dreamworld deaths. </p> <p> "The regulations that we have brought in three years ago are extensive," she said. </p> <p> "It has all of the checks and the recommendations that the coroner handed down. </p> <p> "All of the theme parks are audited every year, they've been audited in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and they were audited soon after the tragedy at Dreamworld because we want to ensure public confidence." </p> <p> Ms Grace said Queensland theme parks now had the highest levels of safety internationally. </p> <p> "I can assure the public that we will ensure that that is maintained at these theme parks," she said. </p> <p> </p> <div class="recurring-inline-align" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/107872/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "e715f3167f51c8d8ddaf8747c6147f40"}'> <div class="nca-slider" data-id="1529294308549" id="nca-slider-1529294308549" style="display:block;"></div><script> !function(d,s){var j=d.createElement(s);j.type="text/javascript";j.src= "https://multitools.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/reload.js?v=1529295546689";j.id="multitools.newscdn.com.au-1529294308549";d.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(j);}(document, "script");</script> </div> <p> </p> <p> Asked whether the state accepted it had failed as a regulator in the lead up to the Dreamworld deaths, Ms Grace said she accepted the findings of the coroner </p> <p> "But we need to look forward now and what we have implemented over the last three years has brought about world's best practice health and safety standards in amusement rides," she said. </p> <p> Asked if the state owed the families an apology after the coroner's finding that the Thunder River Rapids ride had not been properly checked in 30 years, Ms Grace said Ardent Leisure had to take responsibility for the inquest findings. </p> <p> </p> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/media/image/5263788/", "content_type": "image", "label": "No keywords!"}' class="articleImage landscape medium"> <figure> <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin775e5e89e1a31daed4dbd03afc10f569-nxz8stk30nza0dw1wt2_t1880.jpg" alt="Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace in Parliament" title="Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace in Parliament" data-largeimg="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin775e5e89e1a31daed4dbd03afc10f569-nxz8stk30nza0dw1wt2_t1880.jpg" /> <figcaption> <div class="caption-details"> <span>Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace in Parliament</span> </div> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <p> </p> <p> "Of course our heart goes out to the families and this is a tragedy that we had hoped would never have happened and I will do all I can as minister and I have done over the last three years … to ensure that we are meeting world's best practice because we don't want to ever have this happen again," she said. </p> <p> Work Health and Safety now conducts two-month-long annual audits of all six major theme parks in Queensland, and has employed an extra 33 workers, including three dedicated and specialist engineers to oversee the regulation of theme parks. </p> <p> </p> <div class="recurring-inline-align" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/107989/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "61fdb653e3980bf2c85f101c44cffb6b"}'> <a class="nca-slider" data-id="1477428595545" id="nca-slider-1477428595545" style="display:block;"></a> <script> !function(d,s){var j=d.createElement(s);if (window.matchMedia) {var mq = window.matchMedia( '(min-width: 768px)' );j.src=(mq.matches===true?'http://networkeditorialssl.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/nca-slide-d.js':'http://networkeditorialssl.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/nca-slide-m.js');} else {j.src='http://networkeditorialssl.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/nca-slide-d.js';}d.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(j);}(document,'script'); </script> </div> <p> </p> <p> Ms Grace said training had improved and it was also standard now to engage international specialise engineers to inspect amusement rides, with many of the rides designed and manufactured overseas. </p> <p style="letter-spacing:-0.009em;"> From May last year, new amusement ride regulations kicked in that mandate major inspections of rides every 10 years, stipulate mandatory elements to be covered in training for ride operators and require detailed logbooks to be kept, as well as comprehensive safety cases for managing risks. </p> <p> And a new code of conduct for the industry is being finished, as a national review of Australian standards is planned for the first time in a decade. </p> <div class="container-related related-content-subscriber" style="display: none"> <h4>More Stories</h4> <ul class="nolist"> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952250/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster" > <a href="/news/one-fault-that-caused-dreamworld-disaster/3952250/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952207/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence" > <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/dreamworld-victims-husband-breaks-silence/3952207/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951590/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution" > <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/inquest-bombshell-dreamworld-owner-may-face-prosec/3951590/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951872/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds" > <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/to-say-we-love-them-is-trite-we-adore-them/3951872/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds</span> </a> </li> </ul> <div id="moreItems" class="collapse" aria-labelledby="more-label" data-parent="#more-label"> <ul class="nolist"> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952540/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?" class="hiddenItem"> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/will-you-go-to-dreamworld-knowing-what-we-now-know/3952540/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952511/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back" class="hiddenItem"> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/industrys-dilemma-as-it-battles-back/3952511/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <span class="relatedContentTrigger" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#moreItems" aria-expanded="true" aria-controls="moreItems" id="more-label"> Show More <i class="icon9x9-dropdown-icon"></i> </span> </div> <div class="relatedcontent"> <h4>More Stories</h4> <ul class="arrowList"> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952250/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster" > <a href="/news/one-fault-that-caused-dreamworld-disaster/3952250/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="underline-headline">One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952207/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence" > <a href="/news/dreamworld-victims-husband-breaks-silence/3952207/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951590/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution" > <a href="/news/inquest-bombshell-dreamworld-owner-may-face-prosec/3951590/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951872/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds" class="hiddenItem"> <a href="/news/to-say-we-love-them-is-trite-we-adore-them/3951872/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952540/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?" class="hiddenItem"> <a href="/news/will-you-go-to-dreamworld-knowing-what-we-now-know/3952540/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952511/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back" class="hiddenItem"> <a href="/news/industrys-dilemma-as-it-battles-back/3952511/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> </ul> <span class="relatedContentTrigger"> Show More <i class="icon9x9-dropdown-icon"></i> </span> </div> </div> <!-- cxenseparse_end --> <aside class="outside"> </aside> <div class="clearfix margin-top margin-bottom span8 pull-right no-margin-left"> <div class="pull-right"> <div class="shareTools"> <div data-activity-action='{"key": "liked:/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/", "options": {"url": "/record/liked/28/3952493/2cd999fdb4fa98c24211300214b158a88e30eda49fc58f5d1be96e76640c70ce/"}}'></div> <div data-activity-action='{"key": "shared:/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/", "options": {"url": "/record/shared/28/3952493/e3cd9d83ff6cf1c56fc96bc0e7c90097e98516a38e090818fb819c41d3f1203f/"}}'></div> <div class="share-tools social" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/1016/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "social_media_icons"}'> <!--[if IE 6]><noscript><![endif]--> <a class="facebook-share share-tools-item"><span class="icon-facebook"></span><span class="counter facebook-counter">0</span></a> <a class="twitter-share share-tools-item"><span class="icon-twitter"></span></a> <script> (function(w, d, s) { function go(){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], load = function(url, id) { if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.src = url; js.id = id; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }; load('//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.8&appId=132734480098175&xfbml=1', 'fbjssdk'); load('https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js', 'gplus1js'); load('//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js', 'tweetjs'); } if (w.addEventListener) { w.addEventListener("load", go, false); } else if (w.attachEvent) { w.attachEvent("onload",go); } }(window, document, 'script')); </script> </div> <div class="share-tools comment"> <a href="#comments" class="share-tools-item comment-link"> <span class="icon-bubble"></span> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="no-margin-left"> <div class="follow-tags"> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-1"> <span class="profile-name">dreamworld</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/dreamworld/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVRIfyrHHZBBJijzIiXAbAdKZMJqyk1X5BGcEILVE4RxBS_zyTwOSoyShNcJFMq30_z8Vhmsy5p1Fd9OoHTdppmuQaBKVVG93JF5EdwHaZNO7C4YCDRyV9m4k8159PQWrQw7mkzNxTG6wzCdzaY4bBfIJcoPrPVH96r3zudmTA3zANCh4iMCTWpuoRcwFRcER_hzjCJexhDLeBf5zaBX64ZUhCXnMtbEH4IOFPE8Wz_Zi" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-2"> <span class="profile-name">editors picks</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/editors-picks/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVXF5PxS0V8sC02pwfqqq2pDJPrSfln07JUl28XFXH--eTrcQ5PDX5DPZXSBHEUstR3GpgYgRt5EqCq7JvmXvllefLfXcSrW8i6y16MUgHElHpDJnfq_eBRWm-0LBxn5Vj4WA7bjl9UFp5cLQMBfbfneuUbVeN9zGEAzhbLDwD-xb2OvMYzN2qwsnxaIRvbgMYD2M3s5cCGyeD4Hko5OwovNTCy2VnGgP0CzrV_6lAeEN" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-3"> <span class="profile-name">theme park</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/theme-park/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVSxss7JvZzUszKqrb3HblbcVAwcOvBgx8GaL13AWv2qHvPgB71ZT-57GozRhSHEcCAaJylKcQR5qWnn1y4lodtxgCcZrB-2ZZOtkO9lipamDrjztOp1nYpey5-w2tl90GhOTgq_-jV7Un1X_Sd1v-9pS_kcazF0VPilVphJhHmI4vAiE0Pn9jKkvQPxdGd30m4RWtZbRTHGRqZlfpbst1jQx-ofZPs3Sn5vb4uExUSQR" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-4"> <span class="profile-name">thunder river rapids ride</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/thunder-river-rapids-ride/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVeP-kDV8kElslMF08YjCvAM8dnvfCKEEh0ThB2glU2kZQZSbrjj1KVH9diSXXBaOLD83OUOfxwlIx2NUtYQ8Kq7llWDKY6BdpjMM4LrocnyAcpIMQqbHBsiT3NBw5Pr8jQifhyI8rsZ4deU2R-3k-NJXva6OWdFRjXoKXEldSdkPnYT5EewiBR2xzm7exr0sdw1Hc6IJ4IZES2ZX1sVoqpHCyi2aed6WlGX41CjGAC0h" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tags"> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/dreamworld/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> dreamworld</a> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/editors-picks/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> editors picks</a> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/theme-park/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> theme park</a> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/thunder-river-rapids-ride/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> thunder river rapids ride</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="clearfix span8 pull-right no-margin-left sourceWrap"> </div> <div class="margin-top-15 noPrint after-story" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/2929/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "default_after_story"}'> <script type="text/javascript"><!-- google_ad_client = "ca-pub-1224512341046174"; /* Google-Adsense-Contextual */ google_ad_slot = "8677810589"; google_override_format = true; google_ad_width = 620; google_ad_height = 115; //--> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js"></script> <hr style="border-top: 1px solid #eee;"> </div> <div id="comments" class="comments" data-comments-url="/comments/json/news/newsentry/3952493/"></div> <style type="text/css"> /* IMPORTANT TO KEEP */ .comments-frozen .btn.reply { display: none; } </style> <div class="row subscriber-only" style="display: none"> <div class="span8"> <div class="" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/4402/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "subscriber_below_comments"}'> <section data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/5418/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Subscriber After Article Desktop"}' class="pane-subscriber-after-article-desktop " > <div class="row"> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column One"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15204/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Sub After Article Header Desktop Top Stories: Subscriber After Article Header Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive\r

Non Premium Sites - Communities"}' data-tab-name="Sub After Article Header Desktop Top Stories" class="rnn_ri_container_subscriber-after-article-header-desktop"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/57175/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Sub After Article Header Desktop Top Stories"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span8 col-xs-12 header-more-items" style="margin-bottom: 5px"> <h2><a href="/news/">Top Stories<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15206/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Sub After Article Desktop Top Stories: Subscriber After Article Header Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive\r

Non Premium Sites - Communities"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952237/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "A chance to create better city for people with a disability"}'> <a href="/news/election-a-chance-to-create-better-city-for-people/3952237/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbind095a4093582b94b0509f945430784d6-8fmri6nvfoaopp60wt2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="A chance to create better city for people with a disability" title="A chance to create better city for people with a disability" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/election-a-chance-to-create-better-city-for-people/3952237/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> A chance to create better city for people with a disability</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> Mr Stumer said there were problems that had not been addressed for years, particularly access issues with disability parking and taxi ranks. </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:30:00">25th Feb 2020 5:30 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15206/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Sub After Article Desktop Top Stories: Subscriber After Article Header Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive\r

Non Premium Sites - Communities"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952348/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Crackdown calls for potentially deadly high"}'> <a href="/news/crackdown-calls-for-potentially-deadly-high/3952348/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbineb77120dfb90dfac37e1ed2bc7897c3d-yamlln328xros4m0wt2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Crackdown calls for potentially deadly high" title="Crackdown calls for potentially deadly high" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/crackdown-calls-for-potentially-deadly-high/3952348/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Crackdown calls for potentially deadly high</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #ef2e96">Health</span> Health professionals are calling for a crackdown on the sale of ‘nangs’, nitrous oxide canisters, which young people are using for a potentially fatal high. </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:00:00">25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column Two"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15195/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Inline for Padding: Fix to add 3px padding for Subscriber After Article Stories Desktop - Subscriber Exclusive Stories"}' data-tab-name="Inline for Padding" class="rnn_ri_container_inline-padding3px"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/54017/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Inline for Padding"}'> <div class="row";> <div style="padding-bottom: 3px";> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15206/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Sub After Article Desktop Top Stories: Subscriber After Article Header Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive\r

Non Premium Sites - Communities"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952263/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "REVEALED: The top complaints to Ipswich City Council"}'> <a href="/news/revealed-the-top-complaints-to-ipswich-city-counci/3952263/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin2e15e612a42bff9ac41381e41f10ac2c-9n3o0jji2ycwv8a0wt2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="REVEALED: The top complaints to Ipswich City Council" title="REVEALED: The top complaints to Ipswich City Council" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/revealed-the-top-complaints-to-ipswich-city-counci/3952263/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> REVEALED: The top complaints to Ipswich City Council</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">Council News</span> Do you have a bone to pick with the council? </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15206/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Sub After Article Desktop Top Stories: Subscriber After Article Header Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive\r

Non Premium Sites - Communities"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952227/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "\u2018We should be fining people who misuse their recycling bins\u2019"}'> <a href="/news/we-should-be-fining-people-who-misuse-their-recycl/3952227/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin62bfa6b45e9f90d532d756e2bd8c58d2-dm8i49wjs1qd2c40wt2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="‘We should be fining people who misuse their recycling bins’" title="‘We should be fining people who misuse their recycling bins’" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/we-should-be-fining-people-who-misuse-their-recycl/3952227/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> ‘We should be fining people who misuse their recycling bins’</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">Council News</span> Andy Brodersen, 83, spends his mornings cleaning up the streets of Ipswich and wants the council to take action. </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="span4 sidebar-wrapper"> <div class="sidebar-item sidebar-1 subscriber-sidebar"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/5394/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Subscriber Article Sidebar"}' class="pane-subscriber_sidebar_2_1 " > <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15156/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #1 Subscriber Article: MREC #1 for Subscriber Article - Desktop"}' data-tab-name="MREC #1 Subscriber Article" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-1"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/48850/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #1 Desktop Subscriber Article"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace1Subscriber" class="adSpace" style="min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px;" data-rules="standard-article-subscriber-only"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13656/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Header: Just In Header"}' data-tab-name="Just In Header" class="rnn_ri_container_just-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35367/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Just In Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span4 header-more-items" style="padding-bottom: 5px";> <h2><a href="/just-in/">Just In<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15192/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Stories: Just In Stories container for Subscriber Only Article Sidebar"}' data-tab-name="Just In" class="headline-list"> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952441/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Dying baby blackmailer\u2019s \u2018cruelty\u2019 lashed by judge"}'> <a href="/news/dying-baby-blackmailers-cruelty-lashed-by-judge/3952441/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin8fa85bcc3ca438e72dbfc218bc70aeed-2fiav7amoetsc9e1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Dying baby blackmailer’s ‘cruelty’ lashed by judge" title="Dying baby blackmailer’s ‘cruelty’ lashed by judge" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/dying-baby-blackmailers-cruelty-lashed-by-judge/3952441/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Dying baby blackmailer’s ‘cruelty’ lashed by judge</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:37:26">25th Feb 2020 5:37 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952453/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Mum \u2018injected daughter with urine, laxatives\u2019: Court"}'> <a href="/news/mum-injected-daughter-with-urine-laxatives-court/3952453/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin1723f6b043752058fea900e96f3772f0-vsx00j8hjhuq6al1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Mum ‘injected daughter with urine, laxatives’: Court" title="Mum ‘injected daughter with urine, laxatives’: Court" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/mum-injected-daughter-with-urine-laxatives-court/3952453/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Mum ‘injected daughter with urine, laxatives’: Court</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:35:43">25th Feb 2020 5:35 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952445/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "MAFS husband hit by diarrhoea on camera"}'> <a href="/news/mafs-husband-hit-by-diarrhoea-on-camera/3952445/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbineea5810514961bc5313b8aa12588a86b-ygwmlhv1ol9r0uf1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="MAFS husband hit by diarrhoea on camera" title="MAFS husband hit by diarrhoea on camera" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/mafs-husband-hit-by-diarrhoea-on-camera/3952445/" class="track" > <h3> MAFS husband hit by diarrhoea on camera</h3> </a> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952537/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Children of migrants outperform English-speaking students"}'> <a href="/news/children-of-migrants-outperform-english-speaking-s/3952537/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/25/v3imagesbin013025342d2f3489c52d7abeb8f2cfab-49nlk3r8syr1h6m2wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Children of migrants outperform English-speaking students" title="Children of migrants outperform English-speaking students" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/children-of-migrants-outperform-english-speaking-s/3952537/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Children of migrants outperform English-speaking students</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:31:19">25th Feb 2020 5:31 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952579/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Coronavirus spreads in Europe, Middle East"}'> <a href="/news/coronavirus-spreads-in-europe-middle-east/3952579/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/22/v3imagesbinb1230273d888c23180f71335a4719d8a-wl1wbk3jrk2c4n5nvt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Coronavirus spreads in Europe, Middle East" title="Coronavirus spreads in Europe, Middle East" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/coronavirus-spreads-in-europe-middle-east/3952579/" class="track" > <h3> Coronavirus spreads in Europe, Middle East</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:27:36">25th Feb 2020 5:27 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952502/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "\u2018Not a crime to fake a pregnancy\u2019"}'> <a href="/news/not-a-crime-to-fake-a-pregnancy/3952502/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin3b8729d77fd36e9c56ee4234619f369b-g7tha4hwdc237c12wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="‘Not a crime to fake a pregnancy’" title="‘Not a crime to fake a pregnancy’" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/not-a-crime-to-fake-a-pregnancy/3952502/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> ‘Not a crime to fake a pregnancy’</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:26:04">25th Feb 2020 5:26 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="sidebar-item sidebar-1 "> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/4523/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Default Article Sidebar AU"}' class="pane-sidebar_2_1 " > <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13654/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Marketing Tile Sidebar: Marketing Tile Sidebar - Only to be used for Subscription Marketing\r

Need to change to Recurring Inline for Ad"}' data-tab-name="Marketing Tile Sidebar" class="rnn_ri_container_marketing-tile-sidebar"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35698/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Marketing Ad Tile"}'> <div class="adGroup"> <div id="marketingAd1" class="adSpace" style="min-height:90px;"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13604/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #1"}' data-tab-name="MREC #1" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-1"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/2144/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #1"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace1" class="adSpace" style="min-height:250px;"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13656/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Header: Just In Header"}' data-tab-name="Just In Header" class="rnn_ri_container_just-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35367/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Just In Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span4 header-more-items" style="padding-bottom: 5px";> <h2><a href="/just-in/">Just In<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13655/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Stories"}' data-tab-name="Just In" class="headline-list"> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952472/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first"}'> <a href="/news/bill-shorten-20-will-end-the-same-as-the-first/3952472/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbinc2877fe94352f44523c4ce18a5cf6028-nygzvaztm38bdpp1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first" title="Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/bill-shorten-20-will-end-the-same-as-the-first/3952472/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:21:30">25th Feb 2020 5:21 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952531/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "\u2018Drunk\u2019 tirade: \u2018I am the Uber driver now\u2019"}'> <a href="/news/drunk-tirade-i-am-the-uber-driver-now/3952531/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbine69b7296ff017879f82571877fd8f39e-p652qmm9jitqrmj2wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="‘Drunk’ tirade: ‘I am the Uber driver now’" title="‘Drunk’ tirade: ‘I am the Uber driver now’" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/drunk-tirade-i-am-the-uber-driver-now/3952531/" class="track" > <h3> ‘Drunk’ tirade: ‘I am the Uber driver now’</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:20:57">25th Feb 2020 5:20 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952476/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "How authorities will ward off pandemic"}'> <a href="/news/how-authorities-will-ward-off-pandemic/3952476/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin5746fca7384071fddeca296787e7adcd-ztguvuv92ygpzqp1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="How authorities will ward off pandemic" title="How authorities will ward off pandemic" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/how-authorities-will-ward-off-pandemic/3952476/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> How authorities will ward off pandemic</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:17:10">25th Feb 2020 5:17 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952489/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Trump\u2019s \u2018hilarious\u2019 error raises eyebrows"}'> <a href="/news/trumps-hilarious-error-raises-eyebrows/3952489/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbinb37410b43bb9d7f5f64a12a645430ce9-9g1ehmx7ou0vofu1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Trump’s ‘hilarious’ error raises eyebrows" title="Trump’s ‘hilarious’ error raises eyebrows" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/trumps-hilarious-error-raises-eyebrows/3952489/" class="track" > <h3> Trump’s ‘hilarious’ error raises eyebrows</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:15:57">25th Feb 2020 5:15 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13615/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #2"}' data-tab-name="MREC #2" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-2"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/2155/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #2"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace5" class="adSpace"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="span12"> <div class="after_story_full_width_fragment" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/4139/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "default_after_story_full_width"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/4652/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Market Banner Large"}' class="pane-market-banner-large " > <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13901/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Market Banner Large"}' data-tab-name="Market Banner Large" class="rnn_ri_container_market-banner-large"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35703/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Market Banner Large"}'> <div class="adGroup"> <div id="marketingAd2" class="adSpace" style="min-height:180px;"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/4524/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Top Stories After Article"}' class="pane-top-stories-article-pane " > <div class="row"> <div class="span12" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Upper Main"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13652/", "content_type": "container", "label": "top stories header"}' data-tab-name="top stories header" class="rnn_ri_container_top-stories-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35355/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Top Stories Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span8 col-xs-12 header-more-items" style="margin-bottom: 5px"> <h2><a href="/news/">Top Stories<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column One"}'> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13603/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Top News HP"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952038/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Ipswich community house needs your help"}'> <a href="/news/ipswich-community-house-needs-your-help/3952038/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin0f5dfa1c98f4b2bd694143751cd5b56e-bymz018me0lrtcazvt2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Ipswich community house needs your help" title="Ipswich community house needs your help" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/ipswich-community-house-needs-your-help/3952038/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Ipswich community house needs your help</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> ‘We’re probably looking at the closure of that program.’ </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column Two"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13605/", "content_type": "container", "label": "More Top News HP"}' data-tab-name="Headlines" class="headline-list"> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3951752/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Description released for man who held up highway servo"}'> <a href="/news/criminal-at-large-after-highway-servo-armed-hold-u/3951752/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/9-5073152-gat260220holdup2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Description released for man who held up highway servo" title="Description released for man who held up highway servo" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/criminal-at-large-after-highway-servo-armed-hold-u/3951752/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Description released for man who held up highway servo</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> Police have released a description of the man who held up a servo </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3951951/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Your water bottles can help save our wildlife"}'> <a href="/news/your-water-bottles-can-help-save-our-wildlife/3951951/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin91702bb6390b6d0a722029899fb13181-gj54tc63lobvkcxyvt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Your water bottles can help save our wildlife" title="Your water bottles can help save our wildlife" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/your-water-bottles-can-help-save-our-wildlife/3951951/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Your water bottles can help save our wildlife</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> How plastics recycling company is helping Australian wildlife. </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3940674/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "More than 4000 preps from 99 schools in special feature"}'> <a href="/news/my-first-year-is-under-way/3940674/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/20/ips050220preptestonly-3p5ky79030d8qjs5vt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="More than 4000 preps from 99 schools in special feature" title="More than 4000 preps from 99 schools in special feature" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/my-first-year-is-under-way/3940674/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> More than 4000 preps from 99 schools in special feature</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> Don't miss out on your special keepsake </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column Three"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/10332/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #3"}' data-tab-name="MREC #3" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-3"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/4882/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #3"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace8" class="adSpace"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="trailerboardAd" class="leaderboard"> <div id="adSpace6" class="adSpace"></div> </div> <div id="disclaimer"> </div> <footer class="sitefooter"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <aside class="span2"> <div id="ft_1_0" class="footerRow" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/4236/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "new_footer_1_0"}'> <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/img/newscorp-white-150px.svg" alt="News Corp Australia" width="145" height="21" /> <p>© The Queensland Times Pty Limited 2020. Unauthorised reproduction is prohibited under the laws of Australia and by international treaty. </p><ul class="piped"> <li><a href="http://www.newscorpaustralia.com/" target="_blank">News Corp Australia</a></li> <li><a href="/network/">Group Websites</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="ft_1_1" class="footerRow" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/2325/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "tc_footer_1_1"}'> <h5>Need Help?</h5> <p>Refer to our helpful <a href="/contact/" class="track" data-category="Footer">FAQ section</a> for any problems you might be experiencing.</p> </div> </aside> <div id="ft_2" class="span10"> <div id="ft_2_1" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/2338/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "tc_footer_2_1"}'> <div id="ft_2_1_1" class="footerRow"> <h5>Ipswich Advertiser</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="/news/" title="Ipswich Local News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Ipswich News</a></li> <li><a href="/news/national/" title="Australian News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">National News</a></li> <li><a href="/news/world/" title="World and International News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">World News</a></li> <li><a href="/sport/" title="Ipswich Local Sport News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Sport</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/" title="Lifestyle News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Lifestyle</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/travel/" title="Travel News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Travel</a></li> <li><a href="/business/" title="Business News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Business</a></li> <li><a href="/real-estate/" title="Property News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Real Estate</a></li> <li><a href="/weather/ipswich/ipswich/" title="Ipswich Local Weather Forecast" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Ipswich Weather</a></li> <li><a href="/NiE/" title="Newspapers in Education" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Newspapers in Education</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr><div class="extraWrapper"> <div id="ft_2_1_2" class="footerRow"> <h5>What's On</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="/entertainment/" title="TV Guide and TV Channel Information" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="/whats-on/local/" title="Movie Reviews, Movie News and Movie Session Times" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Events</a></li> <li><a href="/whats-on/add/" title="Latest Movie Reviews" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Place an event</a></li> <li><a href="/competitions/">Competitions</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div id="ft_2_1_3" class="footerRow"> <h5>Ipswich Classifieds</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li class="first"><a href="/jobs/" title="Find Jobs in Ipswich" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Jobs in Ipswich</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/motoring/" title="Find Cars For Sale in Ipswich" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Cars for Sale in Ipswich</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/real-estate/" title="Find a Property in Ipswich" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Property listings in Ipswich</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Bargains for Sale in Ipswich</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/notices/funeral-notices/" title="Obituaries for Ipswich" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Obituaries in Ipswich</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/personals/" title="Personals for Ipswich" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Personals in Ipswich</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/notices/" title="Notices for Ipswich" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Notices in Ipswich</a></li> </ul> </div></div> <hr> <div id="ft_2_1_4" class="footerRow"> <h5>About Ipswich Advertiser</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="/panel/" title="Audience Panel" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Audience Panel</a></li> <li><a href="/aboutus/" title="About Ipswich Advertiser" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="/contact/" title="Contact Ipswich Advertiser" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="/our-team" title="Our Team Ipswich Advertiser" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Our Team</a></li> <li><a href="/more-ways-to-get-your-news/" title="More ways to get your news from Ipswich Advertiser" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">More ways to get Ipswich Advertiser news</a></li> <li><a href="/homedelivery/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer" title="Subscribe to Ipswich Advertiser Newspaper">Home Delivery</a></li> <li><a href="/buy-photos/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer" title="Buy Photos from the Ipswich Advertisere">Photo Sales</a></li> <li><a href="/contact/feedback/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer" title="Write to the Ipswich Advertiser">Letters to the Editor</a></li> <li><a href="/competitionterms/" title="Read the Competition Terms and Conditions" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Competition Terms</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <hr> <div id="ft_2_2" class="footerRow" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/2296/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "tc_footer_2_2"}'> <h5>News Media</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="http://www.apndigital.com.au/" target="_blank" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Digital Advertising</a></li> <li><a href="/group_sites/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Group Sites</a></li> <li><a href="/privacy/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="/terms/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Terms of Use</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <div id="adSpace2" class="adSpace"></div> <div id="adSpace4" class="adSpace"></div> <div class="loginModal modal apnform fade" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="loginModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-header"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-hidden="true">×</button> <h3 id="loginModalLabel">Login</h3> </div> <div class="modal-body"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> function cookieUserData() { var Base64={_keyStr:"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=",encode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i,s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=Base64._utf8_encode(e);while(f<e.length){n=e.charCodeAt(f++);r=e.charCodeAt(f++);i=e.charCodeAt(f++);s=n>>2;o=(n&3)<<4|r>>4;u=(r&15)<<2|i>>6;a=i&63;if(isNaN(r)){u=a=64}else if(isNaN(i)){a=64}t=t+this._keyStr.charAt(s)+this._keyStr.charAt(o)+this._keyStr.charAt(u)+this._keyStr.charAt(a)}return t},decode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i;var s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=e.replace(/[^A-Za-z0-9+/=]/g,"");while(f<e.length){s=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));o=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));u=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));a=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));n=s<<2|o>>4;r=(o&15)<<4|u>>2;i=(u&3)<<6|a;t=t+String.fromCharCode(n);if(u!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(r)}if(a!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(i)}}t=Base64._utf8_decode(t);return t},_utf8_encode:function(e){e=e.replace(/rn/g,"n");var t="";for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){var r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r)}else if(r>127&&r<2048){t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6|192);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}else{t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>12|224);t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6&63|128);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}}return t},_utf8_decode:function(e){var t="";var n=0;var r=c1=c2=0;while(n<e.length){r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r);n++}else if(r>191&&r<224){c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&31)<<6|c2&63);n+=2}else{c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);c3=e.charCodeAt(n+2);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&15)<<12|(c2&63)<<6|c3&63);n+=3}}return t}}, cookieUser = Cookies.get('apn_user_data') || ""; if (cookieUser) { try { cookieUser = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(Base64.decode(cookieUser))); } catch (e) { cookieUser = ""; } } return cookieUser; } var accountId = Cookies.get("apn_account_id") || ""; var cookie = cookieUserData(); var gender = cookie.gender || ""; var birthYear = cookie.year_of_birth || ""; var postcode = cookie.postcode || ""; var staff = cookie.is_staff ? "staff" : ""; var subscriber = cookie.subscribed ? "subscriber": ""; utag_data = window.utag_data || {}; // General utag_data.net_pn = utag_data.net_pn || pageData.title; utag_data.net_platform = utag_data.net_platform || (pageData.site_mode == "desktop" ? "web" : "mobile"); utag_data.net_content_type = utag_data.net_content_type || ("" + ("0" > 0 ? "video+" : "") + ("yes" == "yes" ? "comments+" : "") + "story" || (pageData.pageType == "home" ? "homepage" : pageData.pageType)); utag_data.pg_auto_refresh = window.location.pathname === "/" ? document.referrer == window.location ? "true" : "false" : ""; utag_data.error_404 = false || ""; utag_data.internal_search_term = ""; // Page Sections utag_data.net_sec1 = utag_data.net_sec1 || pageData.sector || ""; utag_data.net_sec2 = utag_data.net_sec2 || pageData.subsector || ""; utag_data.net_sec3 = utag_data.net_sec3 || ""; utag_data.net_sec4 = utag_data.net_sec4 || ""; utag_data.net_sec5 = utag_data.net_sec5 || ""; // User utag_data.net_site_uid = accountId; utag_data.nrm_pcsid = (accountId + gender + birthYear + postcode) === "" ? "" : accountId + "|" + gender + "|" + birthYear + "|" + postcode; utag_data.pc_memtype = cookie ? (staff || subscriber || "registered") : "anonymous"; // Brand utag_data.net_site_udb = "nrm"; utag_data.net_site = "Ipswich Advertiser " + (pageData.site_mode == "desktop" ? "Web" : "Msite"); utag_data.brand = "Ipswich Advertiser"; utag_data.site_short = pageData.site || ""; // Content Type if("3952493") { utag_data.net_article_id = "3952493"; utag_data.net_article_headline = "dreamworld disaster where now for embattled park"; utag_data.net_article_byline = "jessicamarszalek"; utag_data.net_article_source = ""; utag_data.net_article_date = "2020-02-25 05:01:58"; utag_data.net_article_updated_time = "2020-02-25 05:01:58"; utag_data.net_article_content_local = "yes"; } </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//tags.tiqcdn.com/utag/newsltd/nrm/prod/utag.js"></script> <!--Copyright 1996-2011 Adobe, Inc. All Rights Reserved --> <!--More info available at http://www.omniture.com --> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript"> (function (isBeta) { window.s_linkInternalFilters="javascript:,ballinaadvocate.com.au,balonnebeacon.com.au,bigrigs.com.au,blackwaterherald.com.au,byronnews.com.au,centralnorthburnetttimes.com.au,centraltelegraph.com.au,chinchillanews.com.au,coffscoastadvocate.com.au,coolum-news.com.au,cqnews.com.au,dailyexaminer.com.au,dailymercury.com.au,dalbyherald.com.au,echonews.com.au,frasercoastchronicle.com.au,gattonstar.com.au,gladstoneobserver.com.au,gympietimes.com.au,ipswichadvertiser.com.au,news-mail.com.au,noosanews.com.au,northernstar.com.au,nrmdigital.com.au,qt.com.au,seniorsnews.com.au,southburnetttimes.com.au,stanthorpeborderpost.com.au,sunshinecoastdaily.com.au,suratbasin.com.au,thechronicle.com.au,themorningbulletin.com.au,tweeddailynews.com.au,warwickdailynews.com.au,westernstarnews.com.au,westerntimes.com.au,whitsundaytimes.com.au"; })(window.location.hostname.indexOf('beta.') > -1); </script> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript" src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/apncore/js/s_code.js"></script> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript"> <!-- /* You may give each page an identifying name, server, and channel on the next lines. */ switch(window.location.pathname) { case '/': s.channel = 'home'; break; case '/competitions/': s.channel = 'competitions'; break; case '/subscriptions/packages/': s.channel = 'subscriptions'; break; case '/subscriptions/thanks/': s.channel = 'subscriptions'; break; default: s.channel = 'news'; } s.pageName = "ipa:" + (window.location.pathname === "/" ? "home" : "article:dreamworlddisasterwherenowforembattledpark:3952493"); s.hier1 = "ipa:" + (window.location.pathname === "/" ? "home:default" : "news"); if (s.hier1.split(":").length < 3) { s.hier1 += ":default"; }; s.prop1 = window.location.pathname === "/" ? "home" : "article"; s.prop2 = "dreamworld|editors-picks|theme-park|thunder-river-rapids-ride"; s.prop3 = "ipa"; s.prop4 = "tuesday"; s.prop5 = "05:00"; s.prop6 = "3952493"; s.prop7 = "jessicamarszalek"; s.prop8 = ""; s.prop9 = ""; s.prop10 = ""; s.prop11 = "25feb2020"; s.prop12 = (Cookies.get("apn_account_id") || ""); s.prop13 = window.location.pathname === "/" ? document.referrer == window.location ? "y" : "n" : ""; s.prop14 = ""; s.prop15 = ""; s.prop16 = ""; s.prop17 = ""; s.prop18 = ""; s.prop20 = ""; s.prop21 = ""; s.prop22 = ""; s.prop23 = ""; s.prop24 = "local"; // s.prop25 = ""; s.prop26 = ""; s.prop27 = "yes"; s.prop28 = "yes"; s.prop29 = ""; s.prop30 = ""; s.prop31 = ""; uDetails = (Cookies.get("apn_user_data") || ""); // minified version of a little function to Base64 encode / decode: var Base64={_keyStr:"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=",encode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i,s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=Base64._utf8_encode(e);while(f<e.length){n=e.charCodeAt(f++);r=e.charCodeAt(f++);i=e.charCodeAt(f++);s=n>>2;o=(n&3)<<4|r>>4;u=(r&15)<<2|i>>6;a=i&63;if(isNaN(r)){u=a=64}else if(isNaN(i)){a=64}t=t+this._keyStr.charAt(s)+this._keyStr.charAt(o)+this._keyStr.charAt(u)+this._keyStr.charAt(a)}return t},decode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i;var s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=e.replace(/[^A-Za-z0-9+/=]/g,"");while(f<e.length){s=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));o=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));u=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));a=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));n=s<<2|o>>4;r=(o&15)<<4|u>>2;i=(u&3)<<6|a;t=t+String.fromCharCode(n);if(u!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(r)}if(a!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(i)}}t=Base64._utf8_decode(t);return t},_utf8_encode:function(e){e=e.replace(/rn/g,"n");var t="";for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){var r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r)}else if(r>127&&r<2048){t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6|192);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}else{t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>12|224);t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6&63|128);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}}return t},_utf8_decode:function(e){var t="";var n=0;var r=c1=c2=0;while(n<e.length){r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r);n++}else if(r>191&&r<224){c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&31)<<6|c2&63);n+=2}else{c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);c3=e.charCodeAt(n+2);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&15)<<12|(c2&63)<<6|c3&63);n+=3}}return t}} // I am not using btoa and atob because we are supporting non-ever-green browsers like previous versions of IEv10 if (uDetails) { try { uDetails = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(Base64.decode(uDetails))); } catch (e) { uDetails = ""; } } s.prop33 = uDetails.gender || ''; s.prop34 = uDetails.year_of_birth || ''; s.prop35 = uDetails.postcode || ''; if (uDetails) { if (uDetails.is_staff === true) { s.prop37 = 'staff'; } else if (uDetails.subscribed === true) { s.prop37 = 'subscribed'; } else { s.prop37 = 'account'; } } else { s.prop37 = 'anonymous'; } delete uDetails; s.prop36 = pageData.site_mode || ""; /* Conversion Variables */ s.campaign=""; s.state=""; s.zip=""; s.events=""; s.products=""; s.purchaseID=""; s.eVar1=""; s.eVar2=""; s.eVar3=""; s.eVar4=""; if (typeof(breach_origin) === "undefined"){ s.eVar5 = ""; } else { s.eVar5= breach_origin || ""; } s.eVar6=""; s.eVar7=""; s.eVar8=""; /************* DO NOT ALTER ANYTHING BELOW THIS LINE ! **************/ var s_code=s.t(); if(s_code)document.write(s_code)//--> </script> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript"> <!-- if(navigator.appVersion.indexOf('MSIE')>=0)document.write(unescape('%3C')+'\!-'+'-') //--></script> <noscript> <img src="https://apnonline.112.2o7.net/b/ss/apnarmtotal/1/H.22.1--NS/0?[AQB]&cdp=3&[AQE]" height="1" width="1" border="0" alt="" /></noscript><!--/DO NOT REMOVE/--> <!-- End SiteCatalyst code version: H.22.1. --> <script src="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js?key=AIzaSyABwTMEApLRiWhVHPoRCY9IHcmOLRiakS8"></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.10.0.min.js"></script> <![endif]--> <!--[if gte IE 9]> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script> <![endif]--> <!--[if !IE]> <!--> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script> <!--<![endif]--> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jReject/js/jquery.reject.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/gmaps/gmaps.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/underscore/underscore.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jquery-timeago/jquery.timeago.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/galleria/galleria.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/bootstrap-js-components/dist/dropdown.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/bootstrap-js-components/dist/tooltip.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/bootstrap-js-components/dist/popover.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/common.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/rnn.common.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script> <script> (function($,d){$.each(readyQ,function(i,f){$(f)});$.each(bindReadyQ,function(i,f){$(d).bind("ready",f)})})(jQuery,document) </script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/reject.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/desktop-modules.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script> <script id="rnn_init"> ;(function (rnn) { var userAccountURL = '/my-account/', currentAbsoluteUrl = window.location.pathname + window.location.search, siteConfig = { id: '32', name: 'Ipswich Advertiser', domain: 'www.ipswichadvertiser.com.au', shortdomain: 'ipswichadvertiser', network: { name: 'RNN' }, showSubscriptionModal: false, siteNewsletterPreferences: [ ], isDesktop: true, primaryRegion:{ id: '8', name: 'Ipswich' }, mediaURL: "https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/", tagsURL: "/tags/typeahead.json", getSubmissionTagsUrlPrefix: '/contentupload/submissions/tags/', termsUrl: '/submissions/terms-and-conditions/', notice:{ postURL: "/noticeboard/add/ajax/", noticeboardURL: "/noticeboard/", types: { "11": "Local Bargains","8": "General Hazard","44": "Club Updates","45": "Damaged Footpaths","46": "Magpie Zones","47": "Overgrown Paths/Park","7": "Event Updates","9": "Traffic Updates","10": "Other alerts","48": "Pothole Alerts","49": "Power Outage","50": "Road Closures","51": "Roadwork Alerts","54": "Traffic Hazards","53": "School Event Updates","52": "Club Training Update","6": "Damaged Roads" } }, defaultContributeForms: ['story','image','notice','event'], userAccountURL: userAccountURL, userEventsURL: "/my-account/my-account-events/", userDataURL: userAccountURL + 'userstatus/', loginURL: userAccountURL + 'login/', logoutURL: userAccountURL + 'logout/', resetPasswordURL: userAccountURL + 'password-reset/', accountEditURL: userAccountURL + 'edit/', accountConfirmURL: userAccountURL + 'confirm/', profileURL: '/profile/', registerURL: userAccountURL + 'register/?next=' + currentAbsoluteUrl, modalRegisterURL: "/my-account/-register/", chargifyStatementsURL: '/subscriptions/chargify/statements/', commentFlagURL: '/flag/55/', ugcURL: '/contentupload/upload_form/', serverCode: 'ip-172-30-12-184', isDebug: false, facebook: { appID: '132734480098175', loginURL: "/facebook/login/" }, typeaheadURL: '/location/typeahead.json', follow: { statusURL: "/follow/status/", createURL: "/follow/create/", removeURL: "/follow/remove/", followSearchURL: "/follow/follow-search/", unfollowSearchURL: "/follow/unfollow-search/", viewTagsURL: "/follow/view-subscriptions/tag/", viewUsersURL: "/follow/view-subscriptions/user/", viewSearchesURL: "/follow/saved-searches/" }, defaultLocation: { "latitude": -27.623000, "longitude": 152.748000 }, addEventURL: '/whats-on/add/', notificationWrapperClass: 'nav.sitenav .alertWrapper', notificationsUrl: "/coreapi/notifications/", newsFlashURL: '/newsflash/newsflash/', plCode: 'IPA', title: document.title, //dfp ads dfpAds: true, // Subscription sites enabled_subscription_sites: ['thechronicle', 'news-mail', 'gladstoneobserver', 'sunshinecoastdaily','themorningbulletin', 'warwickdailynews', 'dailyexaminer', 'dailymercury', 'frasercoastchronicle', 'gladstoneobserver', 'gympietimes', 'northernstar', 'qt'], // Classifieds shortlistUrl: '/classifieds/shortlist/', gaFindaCode: 'UA-42684117-1', gaSiteCode: 'UA-2800415-24', currentTimeURL: "/json/datetime/", timeZoneOffset: +10, restrictionsEnabled: false, restrictions: {}, recaptchaKey: '6LeyiWcUAAAAAPYdCNUCOCSxSSJATs-y-kNbkvnP', googleMapKey: 'AIzaSyABwTMEApLRiWhVHPoRCY9IHcmOLRiakS8' }, options = {}; rnn != null && rnn.init(siteConfig, options); })(window.rnn); </script> <script id="dfp_advertising"> // DFP Advertising var dfpAdSpaces = { "adSpaces": { "mrec": [ { "divID": "adSpace1", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["300, 600"], ["300, 250"]], "fastlane": "true", "fastlanePos": "atf" }, { "divID": "adSpace1Subscriber", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["300, 600"], ["300, 250"]], "fastlane": "true", "fastlanePos": "atf" }, { "divID": "adSpace5", "pos": "2", "sizes": ["300, 250"], "fastlane": "true" }, { "divID": "adSpace8", "pos": "3", "sizes": ["300, 250"], "fastlane": "true" } ], "lrbd": [ { "divID": "adSpace0", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["728, 90"], "fastlane": "true", "fastlanePos": "atf" }, { "divID": "adSpace6", "pos": "2", "sizes": ["728, 90"], "fastlane": "true" } ], "skin": [ { "divID": "adSpace2", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["1, 1"], "outOfPage":"true" } ], "billboard": [ { "divID": "billboardAd970", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["970, 50"], ["970, 250"]] }, { "divID": "billboardAd1000", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["1000, 100"], ["1000, 150"]] }, { "divID": "subscriberBillboardAd0", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["728,90"], ["970, 250"]] } ], "preroll": [ { "divID": "", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["661, 372"] } ], "Pixel": [ { "divID": "", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["1, 1"] } ], "marketing0": [ { "divID": "marketingAd0", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["644, 90"] } ], "marketing1": [ { "divID": "marketingAd1", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["312, 90"] } ], "marketing2": [ { "divID": "marketingAd2", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["644, 180"] } ], "scroll": [ { "divID": "scrollReveal", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["1, 1"], } ], "native": [ { "divID": "hpNativeAd0", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["644, 117"] } ] } }; ;(function (dfp_advertising) { dfp_advertising.dfp_ad.define(dfpAdSpaces); })(window.rnn.modules.dfp_advertising); </script> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <!-- Remarketing tags may not be associated with personally identifiable information or placed on pages related to sensitive categories. See more information and instructions on how to setup the tag on: http://google.com/ads/remarketingsetup --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 945590851; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/945590851/?value=0&guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <script> var _comscore = _comscore || []; _comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "18171066" }); (function() { var s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://b.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=18171066&cv=2.0&cj=1" /> </noscript> <script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof(pageData.sector) !== 'undefined' && pageData.sector !== 'classifieds'){ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config || {}; /** CONFIGURATION START **/ _sf_async_config.uid = 56549; _sf_async_config.domain = "ipswichadvertiser.com.au"; _sf_async_config.type = pageData.pageType; _sf_async_config.sections = pageData.categories; _sf_async_config.authors = pageData.authors; _sf_async_config.title = pageData.title; _sf_async_config.path = "/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/"; if (pageData.site_mode === "mobile") { _sf_async_config.path = "https://" + rnn.site.domain + "/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/"; } var _cbq = window._cbq = (window._cbq || []); rnn.modules.user.get(function (user) { // user_type is anon, lgdin or paid var userType = 'anon'; if (user.authenticated) { userType = 'lgdin'; if (user.subscribed === true) { userType = 'paid'; } } _cbq.push(['_acct', userType]); }); /** CONFIGURATION END **/ (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'); document.body.appendChild(e); } var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? loadChartbeat : function() { oldonload(); loadChartbeat(); }; })(); } </script> <script> $(document).ready(function() { // hides ad titles that are displaying as 'None' $('.result-content-container .ad-text-title').filter(function() { return $(this).text() == 'None';} ).hide(); }); $(document).ready(function() { function initVideo() { if (window.location.pathname.substring(0, 7) == "/videos" && !rnn.site.isDebug) { $("div[data-position='1']").remove(); } } initVideo(); }); $(document).ready(function(){ $('div.search-result.listing span[itemprop="streetAddress"]:contains(XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX)').parent().parent().hide(); }); $(document).ready(function(){ $('article.newsEntry span[style*=12px]').removeAttr('style'); }); $(document).ready(function(){ $(".goToContactForm span").html("Enquire about this ad"); }); $(document).ready(function() { if (window.location.hostname.split('.')[1] == 'thechronicle' && window.location.pathname.substring(1, 6) == 'topic') { $('.topic-header').css('margin-top', '25px'); } }); </script> <style> .ul.block-bold { padding-left: 0; padding-bottom: 10px; } .col-xs-12 .listing { padding: 0 10px; } </style> <script async defer src='https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js'></script> <!-- SERVER:ip-172-30-12-184 ID:32--> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","queueTime":0,"licenseKey":"e6a9b88794","agent":"","transactionName":"YAZWNRRRDxYAVRIKCVlMchQIUxUMDlhJBQ9ZB1VPCFUWFk9ADwYRRE1aBBFDWxYVWRQaOVMGQAAPXA==","applicationID":"116224859","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","applicationTime":544}</script> </body> </html>