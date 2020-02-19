Dozens of new buildings, sites proposed for heritage listing

The highly-photographed Maroochy River boathouse jetties could be added to the list of protected places on the Sunshine Coast.

A SUITE of proposed new heritage buildings and sites could be forced to abide by strict conditions on further development to protect them for future generations

Sunshine Coast councillors will consider heritage listing 53 new buildings, businesses, landmarks and locations under a proposed change to the Planning Scheme.

The amendment will be discussed in a special meeting on Thursday.

Under the proposal, a further 42 places may be removed or partially removed from the local heritage list.

The University of the Sunshine Coast library building (left) is a proposed local heritage-listed place. The Communication Information and Technology building rises behind it.

Some of the suggested additions include the Surf Air International Hotel in Marcoola, the Maroochy River boathouse jetties, University of the Sunshine Coast Library Building, Mount Coolum National Park and a number of showgrounds, community halls and cemeteries.

As part of the proposed changes, any work that "may affect the significance of a local heritage place is nominated as being assessable development".

Sunshine Castle in Bli Bli has been struck from the original proposed list, which was open to public consultation between August to September last year.