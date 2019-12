THERE are dozens of dead fish floating in the pond at Reg Tanna Park.

They were seen by a resident yesterday, but it is unclear how long they have been there for.

There are easily more than 20 fish, most were bony bream.

While some were floating, others were stuck in the roots of plants in the pond.

They were found near the fountain at the northern end of the pond.

More to come.

Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Ponds 29 december 2019