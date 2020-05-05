Downloading COVID app a big step on road to normalcy

POLITICIANS are urging Ipswich residents to download the COVIDSafe app, to strengthen an important tool in the fight against coronavirus.

So far, more than 4.3 million people have downloaded the app, which allows health officials to quickly contact people who may have been exposed to the virus.

It will speed up the current process and reduce the risk of passing coronavirus on to loved ones and through the community.

Health officials can only access information from the app if someone tests positive and agrees to the data being uploaded.

Bluetooth needs to be activated and the app left open in the background of your phone.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen understood people had concerns about privacy.

“I feel (downloading the app) is the responsible thing to do at this time,” she said.

“It really is about keeping myself safe, my family safe and our community safe.

“If we can manage this thing quickly, the sooner we can get back to normal hopefully.

“I understand people’s concerns around security but what I would say is that I think there is less data kept on you than is currently being held by Facebook or Google.

“I do feel people should be cautious but we’ve been given assurances by the Federal Government that everyone’s security is very safe.”

There is only one active case of confirmed coronavirus in the West Moreton region but Ms Mullen urged residents to remain vigilant.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” she said.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said he downloaded the app within 24 hours of it being available.

“Privacy reservations not withstanding, it’s important to protect jobs, our health and our economy,” he said.

“It’s important people do it.

“I look forward to seeing the legislation the government brings in around privacy concerns. It’s really critical they get it right.

“I encourage others to do it.”

LNP Senator Paul Scarr, who will move his office from Brisbane to Springfield this year, said the more people who have downloaded the app, the quicker normal life could resume.

“This Friday the National Cabinet … will consider whether to further lift restrictions imposed in response to COVID-19,” he said.

“The number of people who have downloaded the COVIDSafe app will be considered as part of that process.

“The only thing the app does is alert Queensland health authorities if you have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Instead of the health authorities having to spend valuable time trying to trace you physically, they can warn you urgently so that you can get tested and stop the spread of the virus.

“That is the sole purpose of the app.

“Your privacy is protected.”

You can download the app by searching COVIDSafe ’ on the App Store or Google Play Store.