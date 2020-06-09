Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

‘Double standards’: Voice star slammed

by Nick Bond
9th Jun 2020 7:19 AM

 

Voice coach Kelly Rowland courted controversy last night with an on-air rant about a contestant's sexist behaviour - when some viewers accused her of committing the very same sin just minutes earlier.

Both Rowland and fellow coach Boy George had turned their chairs for performer Ricky Muscat, and Rowland greeted the former Australian Idol contestant warmly after he'd finished singing.

"Hello! What is your name, good looking?" she asked him.

A few minutes and a couple of coach pitches later, it was time for Muscat to choose which coach he'd like to work with.

"George: I love you. Kelly: You're so beautiful. The coach that I am choosing is George," he announced.

 

Ricky Muscat went with Boy George.
Ricky Muscat went with Boy George.

 

Kelly Rowland was not happy.
Kelly Rowland was not happy.

Rowland then suffered a slightly ego-bruising moment as she got up from her seat to give Muscat a hug - but he instead walked past her to embrace George and Guy Sebastian.

Back in her seat, a visibly annoyed Rowland gestured to fellow coach Delta Goodrem to join her.

 

Kelly stood up for a hug – but got snubbed.
Kelly stood up for a hug – but got snubbed.

"It is the most frustrating sh*t. You know what's so frustrating? To be called beautiful … it's so degrading. It really p**ses me off," she said, her rant inaudible to the studio audience but picked up by her microphone.

"Like 'Oh, you're so cute', or 'You're so pretty'. I've been here for 20-something years, you know what I mean?" the former Destiny's Child star continued, as Goodrem listened.

Kelly vents to fellow coach Delta.
Kelly vents to fellow coach Delta.

"It's not about … I don't care who he would have chosen, it's just the fact that he says, 'And you, you're a woman, you're pretty,' that makes me upset. Oh, that irritates me."

A very valid point - but for some viewers, its power was somewhat dulled by the fact Rowland had only minutes earlier responded to Muscat's performance by remarking on his looks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others sided with Rowland, arguing she'd "dodged a bullet" when Muscat didn't pick her:

 

 

 

Leave it to Boy George to puncture some of the tension in the room: "I think Kelly's upset because he called her pretty - I love when people call me pretty. Please!"

 

Originally published as 'Double standards': Voice star slammed

More Stories

Show More
channel nine kelly rowland the voice tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        premium_icon Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        News Queenslanders are facing a wave of poverty as data shows more people in the state are struggling to put food on the table than anywhere else in the country.

        Tourism chief’s cheeky call: ‘Get off your backsides’

        premium_icon Tourism chief’s cheeky call: ‘Get off your backsides’

        News ‘It’s only good to go if people get off their backsides and go’

        Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        premium_icon Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        Politics Labor voters back decision to axe Jackie Trad

        Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        premium_icon Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        Music Song already in the top 10 trending videos on Youtube for Australia