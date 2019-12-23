Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Failure to exercise care over an animal.
Failure to exercise care over an animal.
News

Dog trapped in scorching car

Amber Gibson
22nd Dec 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A motorist was issued a notice for failing to exercise care over an animal after Police found a whimpering dog in the car.

About 9.30am Sunday December, 15, Police were patrolling the Woolworths car park at Mullumbimby when they could hear a dog whimpering coming from the area.

Upon investigation they detected a motor vehicle with a dog inside.

Checks on the ambient temperature inside the vehicle showed it was 38.2 degrees.

Witnesses identified that the owner of the vehicle had been absent for 10 minutes while the dog remained in the vehicle.

Police opened the vehicle and removed the dog.

The owners were located and issued an infringement for failing to exercise care of the dog.

nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community upgrade fund continues to deliver

        premium_icon Community upgrade fund continues to deliver

        Community Several local community organisations have received a windfall thanks to the Stronger Communities Programme.

        Local country music star up for two national awards

        premium_icon Local country music star up for two national awards

        Music Topping off a year that saw Kim Wright release his debut EP and now he’s now been...

        Santa visits sick kiddies at local hospital

        premium_icon Santa visits sick kiddies at local hospital

        Health The jolly man in the red suit took some time out of his busy schedule to spread...

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...