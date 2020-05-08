Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
News

Dog parks get green light to reopen

by Isabella Magee
8th May 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOG parks have been given the all clear to reopen from Friday.

Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.

But the council is stressing dog owners continue safe social distancing and hygiene while using the areas while also urging people keep walking their dogs in areas other than off-leash parks.

Foreshore dog off-leash areas and designated unfenced dog off-leash areas are still open, as they have were not shut during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The council said it is working closely with the Federal Government and Queensland Health, following expert health advice to help minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Dog parks get green light to reopen

coronavirus dog parks editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        premium_icon JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        News If you are looking for work, here are a list of positions that need to be filled right now

        Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        premium_icon Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        Crime A police officer was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

        Busy mum defending importance of down time

        premium_icon Busy mum defending importance of down time

        Parenting 'Be kind to yourself and don’t compare your situation'

        Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        premium_icon Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        News 'Queenslanders deserve a world-class public health system'