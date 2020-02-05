Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HEARTBROKEN: Natalie was left devastated after losing Minty on the Australia Day weekend.
HEARTBROKEN: Natalie was left devastated after losing Minty on the Australia Day weekend.
News

Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
5th Feb 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE HEARTS of a Dirranbandi family have been left broken after they had to lay their precious dog Minty to rest after she heroically put her life on the line to protect them.

The jack russell mini foxy cross was only two years old when she tragically passed after getting bitten by a brown snake on the Australia Day long weekend.

Kirsty and Tim Hamper and their two daughters, Pippa, 4 and Natalie, 2 were at home when Minty alerted the family to danger by barking, before chasing the snake under the house. After Mr Hamper crawled under the house to get her out, they realised instantly she had been bitten.

Despite the family's rapid response to get their vet on the phone, after discovering she had no anti venom on hand and St George an hour away, they came to the heartbreaking realisation that nothing could be done.

"I explained it to my girls what was going to happen. We spent the next 45 minutes cuddling her and spending time with her," Mrs Hamper said.

"After she passed we buried her in her favourite spot in the yard and we all wept.

"My youngest who is two years and nine months had the closest bond with her because they grew up together so she took it the hardest.

"She cried and cried and after a few hours said mummy when will my heart stop hurting?"

Mrs Hamper said finding snakes in their yard had become a more regular occurrence as of late, with Minty alerting them to another brown snake and python in the yard earlier that week, as well as a western brown a month prior.

"We have been getting more recently I believe due to the drought and lack of water and food around. Our yard is the only source of food for a lot of wildlife," she said.

"Christmas Day, she alerted us to a western brown under our back door ramp which was hidden. I hate to think if what would have happened if we didn't know it was there and went outside."

Mrs Hamper said their beloved Minty not only made the whole family feel safe by always alerting them to any danger, but was also a faithful companion to her daughters.

"She was our third child. She was never far away from my girls and would be there to eat the fallen mulberries they picked, to help the girls put the chickens away or play mud pies," she said.

"She was truly loved and will be forever missed. We got her for the reason to alert us to snakes but also so she could be a loving friend to our girls.

"We are still so heart broken by her passing. My youngest now says that Minty will always be in her heart and she can always give her cuddles in there.

"My oldest tells me that she was very loved and she showed us so much love and that's what she will remember."

 

 

 

Minty lost her life after fighting off a brown snake
Minty lost her life after fighting off a brown snake

 

 

Minty with Pippa.
Minty with Pippa.
dog editors picks kirsty and tim hamper snake bite wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        premium_icon 'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        Offbeat GOT some coin? Not that we are advocating gambling, but this has to be south east Queensland’s luckiest pokies tavern.

        Witty comedy returns to the spotlight at Incinerator Theatre

        premium_icon Witty comedy returns to the spotlight at Incinerator Theatre

        News Actors have been busy rehearsing ahead of the curtain raising later this month

        Time is now to prepare for one of region’s biggest charity rides

        premium_icon Time is now to prepare for one of region’s biggest charity...

        News Cyclists have just a few more weeks to prepare for one of the region’s favourite...

        IN COURT: Full names of 196 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 196 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.