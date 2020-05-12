Do you remember these iconic Ipswich places of the 90s?

AS we kick off the new decade isolating inside our homes navigating a pandemic crisis, we wanted to cast our minds back to simpler times and look at some much-loved memories of Ipswich in the 90s.

Whether you were born in the 90s or you were raising a family of your own, there’s a high chance you’ve spent some time at these iconic locations.

WARREGO WATER PARK

Warrego Water Park

Located at Haigslea, this water park was the perfect way to cool off in summer with big water slides and plenty of space to have a splash in the pool.

Admission was only $13 for an adult and $11 for children aged between three and 11.

Unfortunately, it closed down in the early 2000s.

IPSWICH SUPERBOWL

The old Ipswich Superbowl sign.

RAIN, hail or shine, the Ipswich Ten Pin, or Ipswich Superbowl as it was formerly known, was a popular family outing for many residents in Ipswich.

From birthday parties to professional leagues, the lanes were always packed on a weekend. The business attracted up to 90,000 people a year.

It was inundated in the 2011 floods and was unable to re-open.

Dean Margiolas's Ipswich Tenpin bowling business was evicted from it's flood damaged property at Bundamba. Photo: Claudia Baxter

Former Ipswich Tenpin owner Dean Margiolas was evicted from the premises after his landlord evoked a clause that said if the business was interrupted by a natural disaster, he could end the lease.

He had worked with Ipswich City Council to find a new venue but it proved to be financially unviable.

How Ipswich Ten Pin looks today.

THE VOLT/ PLAYERS NIGHT CLUB

Cocktails Nightclub on Brisbane Street in the Top of Town.

Some readers might have some blurry memories of Ipswich’s night-life in the 90s and early 2000s.

One Brisbane St venue has held a colourful history of clubbing over the years.

The Vault Nightclub opened in 1994 and later changed its name to The Volt after the cement cellars under the floor.

Then Cocktails Nightclub manager Daniel Butcher oversees development inside the former Players premises. Photo: Rob Williams

It then became Club City and then Players Nightclub, before later reopening as Cocktails.

A “duelling piano bar” was proposed in May 2015 before it closed permanently in mid-2015.

The building sold for $710,000 in March 2017 after close to a year on the market.

Switch Nightclub was the seventh business to call the old bank building home

DINE IN PIZZA HUT

The old dine-in Pizza Hut at Booval Fair.

Located outside Booval Fair was the old dine-in, all you can eat Pizza Hut.

There was nothing quite like filling a booth with your favourite people and eating more than you probably should.

Like most eat-in Pizza Hut restaurants, it is now long gone. The closest one is now located in Browns Plains.

BODEGA RESTAURANT

The Bodega Restaurant was an iconic place for people to dine and socialise with the fountain out the front a true icon.

The Bodega Restaurant and its famous wine fountain in the shape of a wine bottle is no doubt an old Ipswich icon.

This restaurant was very popular for functions back in the day, from weddings to birthdays and work parties.

The wine bottle and glass fountain was auctioned off after the restaurant closed.

Casa Mia Ipswich is now located at the site.