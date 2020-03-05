Do you know how to fill out a ballot paper?

AT the QT's Division 4 forum on Wednesday night there were questions about what could be included in a council candidates how-to-vote card and what voting system Ipswich voters had to use when filling out their ballot paper on election day.



WHAT IS A HOW-TO-VOTE CARD?

It's important to understand what candidates can put on their how-to-vote card so that you, as a voter, aren't led astray.

According to the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) a how-to-vote card is a card, handbill or pamphlet that:

Contains a representation or intended representation of a ballot paper, or part of a ballot paper.

Lists the names of some or all candidates with numbers indicating an order of voting preference; or

Directs or encourages the casting of preference votes, other than a first-preference vote.

A representative of the ECQ has said that for councillor elections in Ipswich, councillor candidates are allowed to put a '1' next to their name on their how-to-vote card and are also allowed, but do not have to, put a '2' next to another candidate's name.

The how-to-vote card must also contain an authorisation (name, street address or PO Box) of the person authorising the how-to-vote card.

Most importantly, the card must have gone through an approval process with the ECQ before candidates are allowed to hand them out during the election period. If this isn't done, the candidate could face a fine of up $2,669 for distributing a card without authorisation to do so from the ECQ.

HOW TO FILL OUT YOUR BALLOT PAPER

It may seem like a simple process of just ticking the name you want to vote for, but for Ipswich City voters there are some things you need to be aware of when filling out your ballot paper on election day.

According to the ECQ, for the Ipswich City Council local government election, voters have the following voting systems:

Mayor - optional preferential voting - to elect one mayor and to make your vote count, electors must number one, number some, or number all the boxes on their ballot paper in the order of their preference.

- to elect one mayor and to make your vote count, electors must number one, number some, or number all the boxes on their ballot paper in the order of their preference. Councillors -first-past-the-post voting - to elect two councillors for each division - to make a vote count, electors must number 1 and 2 in the boxes on the ballot paper next to the names of the candidates they prefer.

For more information on how-to-vote cards head to ecq.qld.gov.au