QT Division 3 candidate forum. Picture: Cordell Richardson
QT Division 3 candidate forum. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Council News

Division 3 poll reveals crowd favourite from forum

Paige Ashby
by
4th Mar 2020 10:36 AM
VOTERS in Division 3 have made their favourite candidate clear after attending the QT's division 3 candidate forum at the Ipswich Showgrounds last night. 

A live poll captured their votes on who they would most likely vote for when they have their say on March 28.

More than 280 votes were placed and newcomer Andrew Fechner led the way, securing 104 votes. 

Rochelle Calloon came in second best with 57 votes. 

HOW YOU VOTED:

Andrew Fechner: 104

Rochelle Calloon: 57

Jim Dodrill: 43

Marnie Doyle: 36

Drew Pickwick: 25

Toni Gibbs: 9

Alyson Lewis: 4

Andrew Le Grice: 1

Darren Close: 1

David Box: 1

View the full list of declared candidates here and more information about how to take part in the QT's election forum polls here.

Forum dates

Not sure about what division you are in? Check out this interactive map.

Divisional candidates (please note the divisions don't run in order from (1-4)

From 6pm

March 4: Division 4, Ipswich Sports Club

March 5: Division 2, YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre

From 6.30pm

March 10: Mayoral Forum, Ipswich USQ Campus

March 11: Mayoral Forum, Springfield USQ Campus

ipswich city council election ipswich votes 2020 local government elections 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

