DIVISION 2: Voters reveal favourite candidates from forum

LAST night it was Division 2's turn to hear from their potential councillors and have their say on who they would most likely vote for.

It was by far the most engaged poll this week with more than 550 votes cast during the evening.

Springfield Lakes resident Sarah Knopke was the crowd favourite. She received 240 votes.

Brookwater business woman Sirle Adamson came in second with 112 votes.

HOW YOU VOTED:

Sarah Knopke: 240

Sirle Adamson: 112

James Pinnell: 77

Steven Purcell: 46

Andrea Dunn: 37

Luise Manning: 27

Paul Tully: 7

Anthony Bull: 5

Paul Modra: 3

Nicole Jonic: 2

Bradley Hunt: 1

View the full list of declared candidates here and more information about how to take part in the QT's election forum polls here.

Forum dates

Not sure about what division you are in? Check out this interactive map.

Divisional candidates (please note the divisions don't run in order from (1-4)

From 6pm

March 5: Division 2, YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre

From 6.30pm

March 10: Mayoral Forum, Ipswich USQ Campus

March 11: Mayoral Forum, Springfield USQ Campus