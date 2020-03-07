Menu
QT division 2 council candidate forum.
DIVISION 2: How candidates plan to support businesses

Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
7th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
WITH many small businesses struggling across the Ipswich region, Division 2 candidates were asked how they believed council could better engage and support small- to medium- sized businesses.

Anthony Bull said more community forums with business leaders would be beneficial.

Nicole Jonic said council could look at support through offering straightforward advice from a committee, while Paul Tully said the rates had become out off kilter in the past few years and would support a “much better or realistic arrangement”.

Brookwater businesswoman Sirle Adamson also agreed rates were far too high.

Sarah Knopke said she would like to implement a buy Ipswich, buy local campaign.

Andrea Dunn said she believed a small business helpline or portal would help while James Pinnell said grants should before offered in a similar fashion to community grants.

Steven Purcell said the council could take note of other council’s strategies and Luise Manning said the council could advertise and promote professional services better.

Paul Modra suggested a preferred supplier list for small businesses to be part of and Brad Hunt said he would listen to the community’s concerns.

