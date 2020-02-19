Divine gig raises thousands for our brave fireys

VOLUNTEER firefighters across Ipswich have been thanked for their ongoing commitment to protecting the community by receiving a generous donation from the Ipswich City Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra raised approximately $4000 from a charity concert that was held at St Paul's Anglican Church on February 9.

The musicians also raised a further $2000 for the Red Cross at a concert held in Brisbane the night before.

Orchestra concert master Helen Carvolth said the group wanted to ensure the money was donated to Ipswich heroes who go above and beyond in the face of danger.

"We are really thrilled with the amount of money we raised for our local volunteer firefighters," she said.

"It was more than we could have imagined making, and we are really grateful for everyone who came along on the night and donated prizes for the raffles.

"There is a lot of feeling of encouragement out there for our rural fire services and sympathy for those who have suffered during the fires, so we are glad we could help.

"We hope everyone who came to the concerts had a great time and appreciated the music we played."

West Moreton Rural Fire Service area training and support officer Peter Roberts said the generous donation would go towards updating sheds at the local brigades.

"What this donation does is to allow our volunteers to purchase things to assist them in updating their sheds and things that help them protect the community without having to do another sausage sizzle," he said.

"Our volunteers not only give their time on the fire front, but they also give their time to help raise funds at fundraisers.

"This donation will help them have a better welfare out on the ground and back at the station."

After a prolonged bushfire season, Mr Roberts said the volunteer firefighters were looking forward to taking a well-deserved rest.

"What this donation has also done is provide some time for our volunteers to spend with their families, rather than being out fundraising, so the gift of time is also a huge gift to our volunteers who give their lives and put everything into protecting their community," he said.