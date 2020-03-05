Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
News

Diver stung on face by deadly jellyfish

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Mar 2020 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DIVER remains in hospital after he was stung by a deadly Irukandji jellyfish on the face off Masthead Island on Tuesday.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue were sent to a fishing vessel just after midday at the island off Gladstone when the diver reported suffering the painful symptoms associated with an Irukandji sting.

 

A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.

 

Upon arrival the Rescue 300 rescue crew officer Garth Snaidero was winched onto the ship's deck where the patient was prepared to be winched into the aircraft.

After the patient was brought into the aircraft, the critical care paramedic treated the patient for their illness.

He was taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

He remains there in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
environment irukandji jellyfish irukandji sting mast head island racq capricorn rescue rockhampton hospital
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magazine editor runs for Ipswich mayor

        premium_icon Magazine editor runs for Ipswich mayor

        News He said he thought ‘it was about time someone ran without an agenda to gain power.’

        Look back at 160 years of hospital history

        premium_icon Look back at 160 years of hospital history

        News Ipswich Hospital has celebrated its 160th birthday this week.

        Greens candidate joins Bundamba by-election race

        premium_icon Greens candidate joins Bundamba by-election race

        News Union organiser Danielle Mutton has been named as the Greens candidate.

        Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

        premium_icon Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

        News It will be up to the new council to change to determine if the name should be...