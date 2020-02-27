Ditching their locks for cancer fundraiser

Matt Vella and Chanel MacDonald will be shaving their hair for the World's Greatest Shave at Booval Fair on March 14.

Matt Vella and Chanel MacDonald will be shaving their hair for the World's Greatest Shave at Booval Fair on March 14.

HELPING to find a cure for leukaemia is a cause which is close to Chanel MacDonald’s heart.

Since losing her nanna to the disease in 2018, Mrs MacDonald has wanted to raise funds to ensure nobody else suffers.

“We saw nanna go through what she went through and it wasn’t comfortable or nice for her,” she said.

“All I want to do now is to raise money and awareness to help make someone else’s cancer journey more comfortable.”

Mrs MacDonald, who works at Big W at Booval Fair, will be brave and shave off her long golden locks at a public fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 10am-2pm.

“This will be the first time I have shaved my hair, but I know it will be for a good cause, and I will be thinking of my nanna the whole time,” she said.

“I will also be donating my hair to make a wig. You need to have a 20cm plait in order to donate, and my hair is just long enough.”

She has set herself a goal of raising $5000 and is hoping the community will come on board to donate to the cause, or possibly even shave their own head.

People can also choose to have their hair sprayed in different colours for a $5 donation.

“I really hope people will come on down and support the event. Every little bit helps,” Mrs MacDonald said.

Inspired by her determination and personal story of loss, two of Mrs MacDonald’s colleagues have also agreed to take part.

Matt Vella, 18, said he too had known people diagnosed with cancer, and wanted to inspire more young people to sign up for the cause.

“I had a friend at high school who had cancer, but while it wasn’t leukaemia, cancer is cancer,” he said.

“I think it really important to show compassion and events like this is one of the best way to do that.

“It’s important to help other people, and a lot of young people don’t appreciate or understand that just yet, which is probably just a maturity thing.

“If you are thinking about doing this, you should definitely do it.”

For more information about the World’s Greatest Shave, or to register, log onto www.worldsgreatestshave.com.

Are you planning on hosting a public fundraiser to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation? Send an email to qt@qt.com.au with your details.