Discovering Ipswich's most desirable locations

Ipswich Trekker Josh Kerr is at it again with he latest mission, documenting more than 50 of the region's best filming locations.

THE Ipswich Trekker is once again hitting our streets, this time aiming to catalogue more than 100 iconic landmarks across the city.

Council visitor experience officer Josh Kerr earned the title Ipswich Trekker after he walked about three million steps documenting more than 50 locations for Google Maps.

Ipswich City Council and Screen Australia are behind the new project and Mayor Teresa Harding said it would help attract domestic and international films to the region post COVID-19.

Josh mapping out Ipswich with the Google trekker strapped to his back. Rob Williams

"Ipswich has an array of talented creative individuals and businesses and I am committed to supporting new pathways that enable them to access opportunities, showcase and leverage their talents," she said.

"Promoting Ipswich as a desirable location for film production will ensure our region is well positioned to access its share of this economic opportunity.

"This initial work, which can be undertaken safely now by council, will benefit our creative community in the future through employment creation."

Spots identified as desirable filming locations include 88 Limestone St, Kholo Gardens, White Rock Spring-Mountain Conservation Estate and Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve.

White Rock is one of many picturesque locations in the region. Ipswich City Council

Screen Queensland chief executive officer Kylie Munnich commended council's plans to get a jumpstart on cataloguing the region's potential film locations.

"It's a great initiative that will profile the region's locations to prospective local and international screen productions," she said.

The Railway Man, starring Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman, included some Ipswich locations.

Ipswich is no stranger to the big screen, with movies such as Godzilla vs Kong and The Railway Man featuring local spots.

