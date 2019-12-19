Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More record-breaking temperatures are being forecast as the period of “unprecedented” hot weather continues across Queensland.
More record-breaking temperatures are being forecast as the period of “unprecedented” hot weather continues across Queensland.
Weather

Dire warning as ‘unprecedented’ heatwave set to hit

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis,
19th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE record-breaking temperatures are being forecast for the state, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying heatwave will build into the weekend turning the state into an "oven".

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said heat would be "coming from all angles across the continent" as the period of "unprecedented" hot weather continues.

"We're in the middle of a severe heatwave in western Queensland, and we're expecting that heat to start moving further towards the east into the weekend," Mrs Wong said.

 

 

The Bureau will be issuing severe fire danger warnings on Friday for the Darling Downs, the Granite Belt and the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Seventy-two fires are currently burning across the state.

 

 

"What's driving those fire dangers is the really warm temperatures and dry conditions persisting," Mrs Wong said.

On Tuesday Australia reached its hottest average maximum temperature of 40.9C, breaking the previous record of 40.3C in 2013.

 

 

"It is possible that record was broken yesterday and may continue to be broken for the next couple of days," Mrs Wong said.

The Bureau says the heatwave will peak over the southeast on Sunday, with temperatures reaching about 10 to 12 degrees above average.

bushfires drought editors picks summer weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s jail anguish after partner’s hit run death

        premium_icon Man’s jail anguish after partner’s hit run death

        Crime Hit and run victim Julie Thomsen’s ex-partner James Hurinui refused bail to comfort his children

        UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene at 8:30am.

        PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        premium_icon PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        Letters to the Editor Not since when the Japanese were on our doorstep have we seen a prime minister...

        ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        premium_icon ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        Crime No bail for volatile man wanting to attend dead relative’s funeral