Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dingo has been struck and killed by a car on Fraser Island.
A dingo has been struck and killed by a car on Fraser Island. Rowan Schindler
News

Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
7th Mar 2020 9:20 PM | Updated: 9th Mar 2020 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DINGO is dead after it was allegedly deliberately struck by a vehicle on Fraser Island.

Kristy Brown posted to Fraser Island 4x4, Fishing and Camping, sharing what she said she had witnessed on the island on Friday.

She claimed a man in a silver Landcruiser "sped up and swerved into the defenceless animal".

"Unfortunately the dingo was killed and old mate just kept going," she wrote.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science confirmed an investigation was underway.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers, working with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, are investigating an incident on Fraser Island which resulted in a wongari (dingo) being killed on Orchid Beach," she said.

"QPWS has received multiple eyewitness accounts of a silver Landcruiser driving erratically along the beach front before hitting and killing a wongari (dingo)."

Queensland Police have been notified and are assisting with the investigation.

The wongari carcass has been collected and an autopsy will be conducted.

More Stories

Show More
department of environment and science dingo editors picks fraser island hit and run
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

        premium_icon Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

        Crime A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        Health Coronavirus Queensland: Brisbane ICU doctor warns of ‘viral tornado’

        One Nation polls Bundamba residents

        premium_icon One Nation polls Bundamba residents

        News One Nation conducted a phone poll asking residents who they would vote for.

        Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

        premium_icon Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

        News Dogs of Oz: Who will be Australia’s Top Dog?