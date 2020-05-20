Dig out your favourite ruggy...winter is coming

Dig out your slippers, your jumpers and your favourite ruggy and get ready for a weekend of cool temperatures across the Ipswich region this weekend.

IT might be time to dig out the jumpers, slippers and your favourite ruggy or blankee today, with daytime temperatures set to reach only levels we normally see in mid winter.

Even though temperatures will not be too cool at night, around 8 to 10 degrees, it is the daytime temperatures that are set to stay low.

Today's top of 23 will be the warmest for the next few days with a showery day predicted tomorrow with a high of just 22, then Friday and Saturday are predicted to reach only 20 degrees.

Sunday will also be cool, with a cloudy day predicted and a top of just 21 degrees.

Rosa Hoff from the Bureau of Meteorology said that the low temperatures are due to two cloud bands joining together.

"We have a big cloud band which is coming from Western Australia, and that is going to combine with cloud from South Australia.

"That is predicted to bring some rain over the next few days, mostly on Thursday where we can expect 4 to 6 mm, and it will be more consistent rain than the odd shower Ipswich has been getting over the last few days.

"The cloud keeps night temperatures up, but it also means that we can expect low daytime temperatures as a result. Once the cloud all clears things should return to normal levels for this time of year."

What will you be doing this weekend? Will you be venturing out to enjoy Stage 1 freedom or will you be sitting at home in your jimmy jams with a hot chocolate, a blankee and Netflix?

