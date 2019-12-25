Menu
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Crime

Did the message sink in for this drug user?

Darryn Nufer
Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019
A MAGISTRATE'S warning to Robert John Edward ­Richards was very clear.

"If you keep coming back before the court, possessing dangerous drugs, you're going to end up going to jail."

After those words, ­Magistrate Cameron Press placed the 23-year-old on nine months' probation for his ­latest cannabis indiscretion earlier this month.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that ­Richards, who was most ­recently busted with 1.6g of cannabis, had also been dealt with for drug offences in ­February this year and September last year.

As well as pleading guilty to drug possession, Richards pleaded guilty to a contravene direction charge and for that he was fined $150.

