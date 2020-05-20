‘Desperately looking at the sky’: farmers hope for rain

With decent winter rain on the long range forecast, AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor said many farmers are hopeful for their first decent season in years.

THE prospect of a winter deluge has farmers keeping an eye on the southwest skies, with significant rain predicted from Wednesday in some parts of the region.

It marks the beginning of a promising seasonal outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology indicating a high chance of above average rainfall from this week, right through to September.

For those on the land, this good chance of rain could mark the start of a turn in their fortunes after a series of difficult cropping seasons.

AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor, based at Warra on the Western Downs, said this may be the first significant rain in months for many properties, and growers are holding out every hope for it.

"In most parts of southern Queensland, we are all desperately looking at the sky and hoping that it rains," he said.

"It is going to have to be a significant fall too; there are many places which had significant rain and flooding in January and February, and since the floodwaters it hasn't rained in about three months."

The predicted wet winter will is coming off the back of drought which bore some of the driest years on record at many properties.

While the flooding rains from earlier this year were a welcome break for this, Mr Taylor said grain growers will now be looking to make the most of what that system left behind.

"For most regions, last year was one of the driest recorded in about 120 years; in that year we had 190mm, and this year we had 500mm in four weeks," he said.

"The flooding moved a lot of topsoil because everything was so dry and a lot of erosion had occurred, but it has given us some good soil profile to work with, and now we just need to get the top wet to make the planting conditions right.

"There are a lot of people looking at the sky and just waiting on this rain to come through, because it is the best looking (seasonal) change which has been on the cards for a while, and we are really hoping it doesn't disappoint.

"Generally speaking, the last two seasons have been quite ordinary in grain production terms, purely for the lack of rainfall, so if there is some rain - and we are hoping there will be in the next couple of days - there can be an enormous area sown with winter crops."