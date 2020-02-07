UPDATE: Student awaiting results of coronavirus testing

FRIDAY, 12.45PM: THE Berserker Street State School student who was suspected to have symptoms similar to coronavirus has been released from Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Health released the following statement to The Morning Bulletin:

"The child has been discharged from hospital and is in self-isolation until his tests results are known.

"If the results are negative to coronavirus, he can return to school once his symptoms clear."

THURSDAY, UPDATE 4.10PM: A Queensland Department of education spokesperson has responded to questioning regarding this incident.

They said the school was following best practice health advice.

"Parents and carers of Queensland state school students are encouraged to follow the advice from health authorities in relation to coronavirus," they said.

"The latest health advice is that any person who has recently returned from China or Hong Kong should self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the date of leaving China or Hong Kong.

"On the latest advice of Queensland Health, if a state school becomes aware that a student attending school has recently returned from China or Hong Kong, the child's parent or carer is contacted immediately and the details of travel are clarified with the parent or care giver.

"If the child is at school within the self-isolation period the parent or care giver will be asked to collect the child from school to observe the required period of self-isolation," the statement concluded.

UPDATE, 1.45PM: BERSERKER Street State School have issued a public statement on their Facebook page announcing there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the school.

"We will continue to work with the Department of Education and Public Health to implement precautionary actions to ensure the safety of all our students and staff," the statement read.

The Department of Education is investigating the matter.

Ambulance at Berserker Street State School.

UPDATE, 1.25PM: A BOY has been transported by ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after showing flu like symptoms at school.

It is believed the Berserker Street State School student returned from China in January.

Paramedics were warned to take all necessary precautions due to the possibility of coronavirus.

The Morning Bulletin has approached the Department of Education and Queensland Health for further information on this development.

12.45PM: PARAMEDICS have been called to Berserker Street State School, North Rockhampton, after reports of a student showing flu like symptoms.

It is believed the young male student returned from China in January.

Paramedics are en route and have been warned to take all necessary precautions due to the possibility of coronavirus.

Last week seven international Rockhampton Grammar School students, who had recently returned from China, were isolated after advice from the State Government.

More to come.