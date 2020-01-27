Demi breaks down during Grammys comeback

Demi Lovato had a tears streaming down her cheeks during her emotional Grammys performance. Picture: Foxtel.

A single tear rolled down Demi Lovato's cheek, her eyes glistening as she sang her first note at today's Grammys - the star's first performance since her 2018 overdose.

Debuting a poignant ballad on her struggle with addiction and crippling loneliness, the 27-year-old's voice cracked as she took to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, forcing her to start over amid thundering applause from the supportive audience.

Before her appearance, presenter Greta Gerwig revealed Lovato wrote the song, Anyone, "four days before an incident that nearly took her life".

Demi Lovato during her emotional Grammys performance. Picture: Foxtel.

"I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I tried to talk to my imagination / Confided in to alcohol / I tried and tried and tried more," the star sang.

"Told secrets 'til my voice was sore / Tired of empty conversation / 'Cause no one hears me anymore."

Demi Lovato made her long-awaited return to the stage with a moving performance. Picture: Getty Images.

Wearing a white ball gown, Lovato had tears streaming down her face as she belted out the moving new song, not missing a note after her slight hiccup at the start.

Days before her performance, Lovato revealed to radio host Zane Lowe on Beats 1 show that she wrote the song just a few days before she was rushed to hospital in July 2018 after a reported heroin overdose.

She was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, and was taken for emergency treatment when paramedics found her unconscious.

"This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened," she told Lowe. "So I recorded the vocals for it four days before … The lyrics took on a totally different meaning."

The star penned the meaningful lyrics days before her near-fatal overdose. Picture: AP.

Around the time of her overdose, Lovato sparked concern over the release of her song Sober, in which she revealed she had fallen off the wagon after six years of sobriety.

After revealing her near-fatal overdose, Lovato promised fans that the next time they would see her, it would be during a performance.

"I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," she wrote in her Grammy performance announcement earlier this month.

Lovato's first admission to rehab came after a shocking incident during the Disney tour for Camp Rock 2 in 2010, the hugely-anticipated sequel to the musical hit, in which Lovato physically attacked one of her backup dancers, before apologising and citing "physical and emotional issues" that stemmed from "anorexia, bulimia, and cutting".

Lovato has been candid about her struggle with addiction, eating disorders and bipolar disorder. Picture: Getty.

After her rehab stint in 2011, she relapsed to the point where she smuggled cocaine onto a plane because she couldn't survive half an hour without it.

At this stage, she had also been diagnosed with bipolar.

The singer completed a 90-day stint in rehab after the near-fatal 2018 incident, and announced in December 2019 she would be making a comeback to music to the delight of her fans.

Speaking just before the Grammy performance, she told Beats 1 she was excited for her comeback, which includes a National Anthem performance at the 2020 Super Bowl on February 2.

"I just feel safer and I feel renewed," she said.

She is also filming the comedy Eurovision, a Netflix original movie, directed by David Dobkin and based on the iconic singing competition.

Lovato is set to star alongside industry veterans Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

She has also been posting photos on set with the cast of Will & Grace, saying she was "honoured to be a apart of this cast".