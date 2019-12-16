Delivery driver held up with knife, robbed for cash and food

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a delivery driver was held up at knife point last night.

A 20-year-old woman was delivering food to a Lightbody St, Goodna address around 10pm last night when she was confronted by three men.

One man was armed with a knife and threatened the woman to hand over the food and a small sum of money.

The men then fled on foot through Josey Park towards Curnow St in Redbank. The woman was not physically injured.

Earlier this month, on December 5 at about 11.45pm another delivery driver arrived at a different Lightbody St address where he was approached by a man.

He was shortly joined by a two other men, all described as being African appearance.

The man was told to unlock his phone and when he was unable to the group put him in the boot of his own car which is described as a white Toyota Corolla.

The group drove the car in a dangerous manner for a short period of time before the delivery driver was able to unlock the boot of the car and jump out of the moving vehicle along Polzin Drive around midnight.

The vehicle was later located abandoned on Stuart St between Mattocks and Coutts streets.

Investigators believe the two incidents are linked and are appealing for anyone who may have further information or dashcam footage to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

