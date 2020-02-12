Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Mining magnate Clive Palmer's proposed Galilee Basin coalmine is facing further delay as the Queensland government extends the objection period.
Business

Delay for Palmer's Galilee coal mine plan

by Robyn Wuth
12th Feb 2020 4:15 PM

Mining magnate Clive Palmer faces further delay to his proposed Galilee Basin coalmine after the Queensland government extended the objection deadline.

Mr Palmer's company Waratah Coal has proposed two open-cut operations and four underground longwall operations in central Queensland, removing a total of 40 million tonnes of coal a year.

It will include coal handling preparation plants and a 453km rail transportation network to Abbot Point.

The Galilee Coal Project - formerly known as China First - is understood to be four times the size of Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy granted the extension until April 3 to allow the community extra time to provide submissions.

"Like all resources projects, the Galilee Coal Project must meet Queensland's stringent environmental, technical and financial requirements," a spokesman said.

Waratah Coal has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer editors picks galilee coal project seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime Commissioner Katarina Carroll will today announce Paul Taylor as the new Deputy Commissioner for Regional Queensland.

        Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        premium_icon Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        News MOTHER Nature helped foil the plans of two criminals armed with guns

        Exhibition to take travellers on journey across the world

        premium_icon Exhibition to take travellers on journey across the world

        News See some of the world’s best skyscrapers and green spaces without buying an...

        Bronco ‘had no idea he was committing an offence’

        premium_icon Bronco ‘had no idea he was committing an offence’

        Crime ‘Embarrassed’ Bronco pleads guilty to DUI charge