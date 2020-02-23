Dees were ‘worst side in the history of the game’: Goodwin

Simon Goodwin made sure his new recruits knew exactly where the Demons were coming from. Picture: Michael Klein

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says the Demons were the worst side in the history of the game in a speech to the club's new recruits.

Goodwin this summer took the Demons' latest batch of draftees and trade acquisitions to his Rye holiday house, where he looked to give them some historical perspective to set their focus.

Goodwin's emotive speech is featured in the latest episode of Melbourne's documentary series "To Hell and Back", which airs on the Demons website on Sunday night.

"Before the period of 2013 we were probably the worst performing club in the history of the game," Goodwin says.

"So (in) three years we won seven games (they won 10 between 2012-14). That's probably when we were at rock bottom."

Simon Goodwin made sure his new recruits knew exactly where the Demons were coming from. Picture: AAP Images

But the fourth-year coach said the Demons' path was clear.

"Basically, we want to try to create the next great Melbourne team," he said.

"Now that's not one premiership, that's a team that's successful over a long period of time, consistently playing finals, consistently challenging and winning flags along the way.

"That's our aim as a footy club. Nothing can be achieved without being a hard-working person."

The third episode of the five-part series also covers the emotional moment Demons football manager Josh Mahoney and list manager Tim Lamb call Harley Bennell to invite him to train with the club.

"We've done all the medicals … we'd love to invite you to come and train with us in December if you'd be happy to do that?" Mahoney says

Bennell replies: "I'm happy. Thank you … thank you. I really appreciate this, guys."

"The passion you've got and the resilience you've already shown to have a crack at it has been amazing," Mahoney tells him.

"We know there's still some hurdles in front of us, but we want to do it together and we want to see you back out there playing again.

"All we ask is for you to come with the attitude you've already shown and we'll see where it goes."

Cameras also capture the Melbourne recruiting team drooling over the vision of Kysaiah Pickett - the quick and aggressive small forward the Demons would later take with pick 12 in the national draft.

"I think the impact they (small forwards) have on a game has been underestimated for a long time … and I do think we really, really need one. In fact, everyone knows that, don't they?" new Demons director of coaching Alan Richardson says.

A clip of Pickett flattening an opponent with a crushing shepherd brings a smile to Goodwin's face.

Richardson says: "That's just awesome."

