A green tree frog eating a coastal taipan at Stuart. Photo: Jamie Chapel
Pets & Animals

Deadly snake-eating frog lives on

by KEAGAN ELDER
6th Feb 2020 11:23 AM
The large green tree frog which was bitten by its prey, a deadly taipan, has survived its ordeal and could soon be released back into the wild.

Jamie Chapel, owner of Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control, took the frog under his care after he was called to remove the snake from a Stuart property.

The frog engulfed the taipan, the world's third most venomous snake, before he arrived.

Mr Chapel captured some amazing photos of the frog swallowing the snake.

"Frog is still alive and was active (Wednesday) night so another days rest and it will be released home Friday night if all goes to plan," Mr Chapel said.

"It developed some light green spots on its back which I'm not concerned about and the bite mark patches have all but disappeared now."

Green tree frogs are one of the largest Australian frogs and have been known to eat large prey including mice.

