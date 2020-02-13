Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wet weather in Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.
Wet weather in Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.
News

Days of rain brings flood warnings for region

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
13th Feb 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate flood warning for Warrill Creek and a minor flood warning for the Bremer River this morning.

More rain and thunderstorms are forecast for today, with showers approaching the lower Brisbane River catchment.

According to the Bureau, the Bremer River at Rosewood may reach the minor flood level of 4.0m today.

Warrill Creek at Amberley is also expected to reach minor flood levels.

The Bremer River at Ipswich was at .92m this morning and is falling with the tide. It is expected to remain below the minor flood level of 7.0m today.

No observations are available for Kalbar, but minor flood levels are expected to occur.

The Warrill Creek at Kalbar is expected to remain above the minor flood level of 6.00m during Thursday morning.

Drivers have been reminded If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

bremer river bureau of meteorology flood warnings ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rescues girlfriend from floodwater after alleged chase

        premium_icon Man rescues girlfriend from floodwater after alleged chase

        News ONE person remains in custody and another is on bail after the pair became trapped in floodwater during an alleged police evasion.

        REVEALED: Who is attending popular writers’ festival

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who is attending popular writers’ festival

        News The former touring manager for The Rolling Stones is a guest speaker

        Public invited to explore aviation history

        premium_icon Public invited to explore aviation history

        Community Aircraft and fifteen Jaguars will be on display.

        Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        premium_icon Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        News Parking inspectors would be given new powers to dish out fines