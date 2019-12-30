Daughter’s bid to fulfil her dad’s dying wish

Marnie Marshman's father has been told by doctors that he has only 6-12 months left to live and he wants to go to Cape York one last time.

MARNIE Marshman's dad has just 6-12 months left to live, and what he wants more than anything is to travel in his beloved car to Cape York for one last fishing trip.

Her father, 62, was diagnosed with "very fast growing and aggressive" oesophageal cancer this year and has been undergoing chemotherapy for 13 weeks in an attempt to shrink the cancer to have an operation to remove it.

However, in a devastating turn of events, the doting dad of six was told by Brisbane specialists and surgeons that he would not have the strength to survive the operation.

"He is a strong man. He is my hero," his daughter Marnie said.

"Dad has raised six kids and has worked hard from 13 years old and I want to give him his dream but I can't do it alone."

Marnie decided to launch a GoFundMe campaign on November 22 to raise enough money to send her beloved father on one last fishing adventure.

"My dad loves fishing and his car. It is to a point he can't drive much longer," she said.

"He goes down and starts it up every morning.

"Dad wants to go to the Cape. One last long drive for the old girl, he said.

"And to go fishing with his grandkids and son-in-law."

Marnie has a goal of $5000 to get her dad there and set him up for his trip.

"I was hoping for some kind help to be able to get him there," she said.

"I never thought I would be having to do this for a family member. It breaks my heart to do so.

"I'd love to see him smile with his rod in his hand."