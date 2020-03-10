Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Strong winds and rain lash Rankin Street in the centre of the town of Innisfail as category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasi crosses the Northern Queensland coast.
Strong winds and rain lash Rankin Street in the centre of the town of Innisfail as category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasi crosses the Northern Queensland coast.
Weather

Cyclone brewing: FNQ braces for wild weather

by Darren Cartwright
10th Mar 2020 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAR north Queensland is bracing for a drenching with flood warnings throughout the region as a tropical cyclone brews offshore.

Up to 300mm of rain is expected to be dumped on the Cassowary Coast region alone in the next 48 hours, according to Bureau of Meteorology's Shane Kennedy.

"The Cassowary Coast is likely to be the hardest-hit region," he said.

"We could see between 200-300mm across the Wednesday to Thursday period."

A monsoonal trough has extended across Cape York Peninsula and there is a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria, Mr Kennedy said.

Towns like Innisfail (pictured), Cardwell and Tully are expected to cop the brunt of the rain. File picture
Towns like Innisfail (pictured), Cardwell and Tully are expected to cop the brunt of the rain. File picture

"The tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria is expected to move east and pop out to the Coral Sea by Thursday with a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone from Friday," Mr Kennedy said.

Daily rainfalls of up to 150mm are expected in Cairns and 100mm in Townsville, but the Cassowary Coast - which includes towns such as Innisfail, Cardwell and Tully - will feel the brunt of it.

Strong wind warnings were likely to be issued on Thursday for conditions extending through to Friday.

"From Thursday we are likely to see strong wind warnings across the majority of the east coast and potentially gale warnings from late on Thursday into Friday but at this stage, gales are likely to remain just offshore," he said.

"Any tropical cyclone is likely to move southeast fairly quickly, so at this stage, it appears that it's likely to move far enough offshore by Friday to draw heavy rainfall off the coast by late Friday and over the weekend."

Parts of Queensland have already been pelted by rain including Hervey Bay, which has received around 175mm so far this month which is well above the March average of 135mm, he said.

More Stories

Show More
coral sea cyclone cyclone gretel editors picks fnq gulf of carpenteria weather alert

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        premium_icon Major builder ‘likely’ to go bust, QBCC warns

        Business A Brisbane builder with links to a massive replica of Noah’s Ark has had his licence suspended after projects were left unfinished and money not paid.

        Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        premium_icon Pisasale extortion appeal bid dismissed

        Crime Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has had his appeal dismissed.

        Shoppers asked to dig deep to help end period poverty

        premium_icon Shoppers asked to dig deep to help end period poverty

        News How you can help give dignity to disadvantaged women and girls

        Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        premium_icon Good as you can get: Growers pleased by workable allocations

        News After months of fighting over broken water meetings and hundreds of meetings...