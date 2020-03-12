Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Pierce Simmons fronted Roma Court on a drink driving charge.
COURT: Pierce Simmons fronted Roma Court on a drink driving charge.
News

Cutting off cops busts drink driver

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who failed to give way to police was caught drink driving.

Pierce Francis Simmons, 18 fronted Roma Magistrates Court, facing a charge of driving over the general limit but not the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 2 at 12.30am, police spotted a vehicle with no headlights on who failed to give way to them when exiting a carpark on Hawthorne St.

They intercepted Simmons who admitted to drinking two and a half schooners of Great Northern earlier that night.

After being breathalysed, he returned a reading of 0.090.

Simmons pleaded guilty to the charge.

"Being on a provisional licence, you need to be at zero. You were a long way off zero," Magistrate Saggers said.

Magistrate Saggers fined Simmons $750 and disqualified him from driving for four months. No conviction was recorded.

drink driver police p plater

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor Party receives big donations ahead of by-election

        premium_icon Labor Party receives big donations ahead of by-election

        News It is one of the largest donations to the party ahead of the by-election.

        Mayoral candidates asked views on staff interaction

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates asked views on staff interaction

        News Mayoral candidates were asked if they agreed with the council’s staff interaction...

        Where you can meet and play with your footy idols

        premium_icon Where you can meet and play with your footy idols

        News Rugby league fans can rub shoulders with their favourite players this week

        Ritzy new place to freshen up your style

        premium_icon Ritzy new place to freshen up your style

        News Experienced hairdresser returns to her roots to open new business venture