Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A chartered plane carrying Australian and New Zealand residents from a cruise ship stranded off the Uruguayan coast is expected to land in Melbourne on Sunday.
A chartered plane carrying Australian and New Zealand residents from a cruise ship stranded off the Uruguayan coast is expected to land in Melbourne on Sunday.
Health

Cruise ship passengers set for Australian return

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 1:52 PM

More than 100 Australian and New Zealand residents aboard an Antarctica cruise ship anchored off the coast of Uruguay are expected to fly into Melbourne over Easter.

Aurora Expeditions, the operator of the Greg Mortimer ship, has chartered a flight from Montevideo which is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP on Friday.

Of the more than 200 people on the vessel, 96 are Australian passengers and crew, along with roughly 16 New Zealand citizens.

Five Australians have already been taken off the Greg Mortimer and hospitalised in Montevideo, DFAT said.

Originally published as Cruise ship passengers set for Aust return

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus cruise ship editors picks health seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        premium_icon New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        News Residents in Division 4 now know who will representtheir patch.

        Hospital provides hope for local business

        premium_icon Hospital provides hope for local business

        News “Our hospital is part of a community here in Ipswich

        Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        premium_icon Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        News Residents have the chance to name the Ipswich Nature Centre’s newest arrival