Crossing state border could cost $63k

Fines are now in place for people who people who cross the border. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp Australia

Fines are now in place for people who people who cross the border. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp Australia

States and territories clamping down on arrivals are threatening fines of up to $63,000 to travellers who cross the border and fail to self-isolate.

Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory have each taken the drastic step of effectively closing their borders and requiring all who enter to quarantine for two weeks to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In the Northern Territory, where the rules come into effect at 4pm today, the penalty for noncompliance is a fine of up to $62,800.

NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker told Australians intending to holiday in the Territory to cancel their plans.

"We ask for co-operation - if you have no necessity to be in the Territory, please reconsider your plans," he said.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner addresses the media regarding the closure of the Northern Territory's borders due to the threat of coronavirus. Picture: Che Chorley

In South Australia, crossing the border and failing to self-isolate will attract fines of up to $20,000.

"There is power for detention, and people who don't comply with directions under the act may be subject to other sanctions," SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said.

Exceptions will be made for the delivery of food, health and medical supplies, and health workers and those travelling for medical reasons will be allowed to cross the border.

Airports and train stations will be patrolled as well as roads. The restrictions come into effect at 4pm today.

In Western Australia, travellers who enter and fail to self-isolate can be fined as much as $50,000 from 1.30pm today.

States such as Queensland are tightening entry conditions. File image. Picture: Scott Powick Newscorp Australia

The WA Government will also turn Rottnest Island into a quarantine zone as it steps up its "war" against coronavirus.

"These are extreme steps, but these are extreme days," WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

"We have come to this decision after wide consultation and to ensure the new border controls do not impact essential services, our fly-in, fly-out workforce and the delivery of goods and services to our state."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced yesterday her state borders would be shut, telling people there would be "no school holidays" and to stay in their suburbs.

Tasmania was the first state to announce a border lockdown last week. Premier Peter Gutwein said it was the "toughest border measures in the country".

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says non-essential travellers will not be able to travel to the state.

This morning, Mr Gutwein said any non-essential traveller to Tasmania shouldn't bother attempting to arrive on the TT-Line ferry from the mainland.

"As of today there is a hard-line position in place that unless you're an essential traveller, or a Tasmanian returning home on the TT-Line, you will not be travelling with us," he said.

"The self-isolation rules have been applied and largely are being adhered to, but I want to be absolutely certain and so, as from today, if you are travelling to Tasmania and it's non-essential travel, do not come.

"Do not get on the TT-Line. What we will do is turn you around and ask you to go back."

Originally published as Crossing state border could cost $63k