Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Crop duster crashes into paddock in front of witnesses

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Apr 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has had a lucky escape this morning after his crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale this morning.

Emergency services were called to Corndale at 6.26am after a resident witnessed the crop dusting plane crash into a nearby paddock.

The pilot managed to pull himself out of the wreckage before paramedics arrived at the scene. 

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was assessed for minor injuries.

The LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, and transported the man in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said he was airlifted with minor injuries "due to the nature of the mechanism" (it being a plane crash).

More information and images to come.

More Stories

crop duster crash editors picks emergency services lifeflight plane crash qas south burnett plane crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Code silver: Prisoners on roof of jail

        premium_icon Code silver: Prisoners on roof of jail

        Breaking A prisoners has sparked a “code silver” alert at a jail west of Brisbane after climbing onto the facility’s roof, placing it in lockdown.

        Repeat offender jailed after stolen BMW chase

        premium_icon Repeat offender jailed after stolen BMW chase

        Crime Police used road spikes to bring the chase to a halt

        Navigating the pitfalls of learning at home

        premium_icon Navigating the pitfalls of learning at home

        News Teaching and learning online during coronavirus

        FLASHBACK: Remembering local sporting superstars

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Remembering local sporting superstars

        Sport We're digging out the sports archive for a look back in time.