Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been declared on Whitwood Rd.
A crime scene has been declared on Whitwood Rd. Rob Williams
Breaking

UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

Paige Ashby
by and Paige Ashby
19th Dec 2019 10:07 AM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Investigations into a disturbance near Bundamba this morning are continuing. 

There were reports shots had been fired at a car at 8:30am, but after initial investigations police said there was no evidence to suggest a firearm had been used at the scene. 

It's understood there was also a hit and run crash on the same street at about the same time. 

Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and investigations will continue.

 

EARLIER: POLICE have declared a crime scene near Bundamba after reports shots were fired at a vehicle on Whitwood St.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8:30am. 

No one was injured and investigations are continuing. 

More Stories

Show More
court court news crime ipswich police police shooting
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dads $75K fraud nets iPhones for wife and kids

        premium_icon Dads $75K fraud nets iPhones for wife and kids

        Crime A FRAUDSTER dad who ripped off his employer by at least $75,000 supplied his family with iPhones, computers and internet data.

        Force to use plastic bags for her toilet

        premium_icon Force to use plastic bags for her toilet

        News Homeless woman forced to bathe in fountains and dispose of her waste in bags

        Traders persist through tough times, wait almost over

        premium_icon Traders persist through tough times, wait almost over

        Business It will be at least nine more months before residents will see the newly opened...

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.