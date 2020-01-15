Crews stop flames from spreading in two-storey unit blaze

A fire truck returns to Finch Hatton to refill with water. QFES generic

FIRE crews have managed to save a two-storey unit in Bundamba from going up in flames after a fire broke out on the ground floor this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the property on River Road at 4.15pm.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and were able to prevent any further structural damage.

Only some of the resident's contents were damaged.

All occupants were out and safe and the scene was declared safe a short time later.