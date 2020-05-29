Woman killed in tragic Rockhampton crash

UPDATE: THE FORENSIC Crash Unit is investigating after a woman died in a crash at Parkhurst on Thursday afternoon.

Initial investigations indicate she was driving northbound on the Bruce Highway around 4pm when her car collided with two other vehicles near the Yeppoon Road intersection.

The 65-year-old local woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and no one else was seriously injured.

The crash scene has now been cleared and the highway reopened.

