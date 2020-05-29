Menu
Woman killed in tragic Rockhampton crash

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
28th May 2020 4:43 PM | Updated: 29th May 2020 6:08 AM
UPDATE: THE FORENSIC Crash Unit is investigating after a woman died in a crash at Parkhurst on Thursday afternoon.

Initial investigations indicate she was driving northbound on the Bruce Highway around 4pm when her car collided with two other vehicles near the Yeppoon Road intersection.

The 65-year-old local woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and no one else was seriously injured.

The crash scene has now been cleared and the highway reopened. 

INITIAL: TRAFFIC is backing up along the Bruce Highway in the Parkhurst area after a two vehicle crash just after 4pm.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Yeppoon Rd has forced traffic to be diverted through the Parkhurst Industrial estate.
According to QFES, the occupants of one of the vehicles are out of car but hydraulic equipment has been employed to begin cutting someone out of the other vehicle.

Police have put an alert on social media saying "expect delays in Rockhampton at the corner of Yeppoon Road and Bruce Highway after a traffic crash this afternoon.

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Yeppoon Rd has forced traffic to be diverted down Boundary Rd through the Parkhurst Industrial estate.
"Diversions in place on Dawson Rd, Belmont Road, Alexander St."

Diversions are also understood to be in place via Fam and Alexandra Streets.

There is significant congestion through the Parkhurst and Kawana areas, particularly on Alexandra St from the diverted traffic.

There are traffic delays in North Rockhampton following a crash on Yaamba Rd.
