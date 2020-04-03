CQ mining death details uncovered

Connor Milne (left) died while working at a quarry near Clermont in November 2018.

DETAILS have transpired about the training a CQ quarry worker allegedly received just 22 days before he was crushed to death on the job.

Connor-Shaye Campbell Milne completed his required training and competence assessments on October 24, 2018.

But court documents allege the 21-year-old might not have been trained in the importance of guarding at "nip-points" on machinery.

Now a quarry company and three supervisors are accused of serious health and safety breaches linked to Mr Milne's training and supervision.

On November 15, Mr Milne and another worker had removed the protective guarding on a conveyor in operation at Fairfield Quarry, 22km east of Clermont, when Mr Milne became entangled in the rotating tail drum.

The documents, filed at the Emerald courthouse, state he was attempting to remove rocks accumulated in the machinery when he was "pulled into the conveyor structure between conveyor belt and tail pulley".

The other worker reversed the machinery and Mr Milne was freed, mortally wounded.

It is alleged Mr Milne was not given sufficient induction and did not have adequate supervision at work that day.

Site senior executive Daniel John Mayes, 48, is facing two counts of failing to discharge a health and safety obligation in allegedly not ensuring that Mr Milne was properly inducted before starting work or providing adequate supervision.

Quarry supervisor Bruce Gregory, 53, is facing one count of the same charge in that he allegedly "failed to ensure that the guarding … was in place".

Clermont Quarries Pty Ltd is charged with two counts of breaching health and safety obligations over not ensuring "that the risk to workers while at the operator's mine was at an acceptable level".

All three are represented by Heinz Lepahe of HWL Ebsworth Lawyers and the case is listed for mention at Clermont Magistrates Court in May.

Vincent Matthew David John Fitzgerald, who supervised Mr Milne's induction in relation to different machinery, is also charged over allegedly failing to test and observe Mr Milne's knowledge before giving him the green light to work. Mr Fitzgerald is going through Mackay Magistrates Court.

The paperwork revealed another firm was interested in the Milne case.

A solicitor from King & Wood Mallesons paid $74.10 for a copy of the complaint and summons filed in Emerald.

By email the lawyer expressed "a genuine interest with no specific purpose" but was pressed by Clermont Courthouse for "more specific detail about your reasons".

The solicitor then explained that the firm "has a client that has an interest in the nature of this proceeding, as they are also a quarry operator".