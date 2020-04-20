Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Constable Bryana Dolores Stanley pleaded guilty to using a restricted computer without consent and cause or intend to cause detriment, damage or gain.
Constable Bryana Dolores Stanley pleaded guilty to using a restricted computer without consent and cause or intend to cause detriment, damage or gain.
Crime

CQ cop fined, returned to duty

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CQ cop stood down nearly six months ago over allegations she illegally used a restricted computer has returned to active duty.

A criminal conviction was not recorded against Constable Bryana Dolores Stanley, who was fined $1000 in Mackay Magistrates Court.

The 27-year-old was charged late last year with using a restricted computer without consent of the Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service to gain a benefit of private and confidential information, to which she pleaded guilty.

The offending occurred between October 6 and 10 in 2018 at Moranbah.

Stanley was charged under section 408E of the Criminal Code and as a result was stood down from the QPS in October last year. However the case has since been finalised and Stanley has returned to duty.

"The officer in this matter has returned to operational duties and the court proceedings in relation to this matter have now been finalised and the disciplinary process has been commenced," QPS said.

central queensland crime mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court moranbah crime queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    The Office star dead at 64

    The Office star dead at 64
    • 20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No Jobkeeper payments for council staff

        premium_icon No Jobkeeper payments for council staff

        News Ipswich City Council said none of its staff has been stood down, but other arrangements have been organised.

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland

        ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        premium_icon ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        Business Peter Beattie’s grim warning if Virgin folds

        Sounding the Last Post from the street

        premium_icon Sounding the Last Post from the street

        News Sonia has no intention of letting coronavirus stop her paying her respects.