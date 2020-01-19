Menu
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
Cow causes serious highway crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
19th Jan 2020 10:01 AM
A DARK-COLOURED cow created chaos at Tansey on Friday night when it wandered into the path of oncoming traffic, causing a two-car crash.

Police said the cow stepped out into the path of a northbound Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan on the Burnett Highway just before 8pm.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

* Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

The LandCruiser struck the cow, pushing it into the path of a car headed south on the highway.

The second car suffered "major damage" when it hit the cow, and the vehicle's passenger - a woman in her 30s - struck her head and suffered chest injuries including seatbelt bruising.

She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

The cow's fate is unknown.

