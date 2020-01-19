Cow causes serious highway crash
A DARK-COLOURED cow created chaos at Tansey on Friday night when it wandered into the path of oncoming traffic, causing a two-car crash.
Police said the cow stepped out into the path of a northbound Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan on the Burnett Highway just before 8pm.
The LandCruiser struck the cow, pushing it into the path of a car headed south on the highway.
The second car suffered "major damage" when it hit the cow, and the vehicle's passenger - a woman in her 30s - struck her head and suffered chest injuries including seatbelt bruising.
She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.
The cow's fate is unknown.