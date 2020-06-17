Menu
COVID app ‘invades’ Gympie woman’s phone

Arthur Gorrie
17th Jun 2020 7:31 AM
GYMPIE woman Kerri roves is one of the 40 per cent of Australians who have the COVIDSafe app on their phones.

But unlike probably everyone else with the app, she did not ask for it.

And she would be interested in obtaining another kind of tracing app to help her track down how it got there,

Ms Groves allowed an update on her Apple iPhone on Monday night and woke up yesterday with the app, despite not having asked for it.

No-one knows why, or how.

An Apple spokeswoman said a formal comment from the company was not available.

However, the app, advocated by the federal government to help track coronavirus cases, is not an Apple product.

And a spokesman for Gympie’s Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said the federal government was not doing anything of the kind either.

“Is it genuine?” the spokesman asked.

Assured that it was, he said he had not heard of anyone else in Australia with any similar problem.

One industry advocate said it was possible there was a problem with a setting affecting apps, especially if Ms Groves had the phone set to accept updates, possibly including apps, automatically.

There could also be something which has affected the phone’s app store facility.

Ms Groves said she discovered the app on her phone but it was not turned on.

“But it shouldn’t even be there,” she said.

