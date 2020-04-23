Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of chemicals and fertilisers, throwing a major spanner in the works for farmers.
The coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of chemicals and fertilisers, throwing a major spanner in the works for farmers.
News

COVID-19 hits farmers’ supply chains, hurts plans to plant

Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Apr 2020 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN the drought was interrupted eariler in the year by much-needed signifcant rain, there were glimmers of hope for struggling graziers and farmers across the southwest.

While the follow up rain has been lacking, it looked likely there would be potential for a decent winter crop to be planted.

The coronavirus has changed that outlook.

CRT Roma manager James Colborne said the wait for chemicals, required to ready the ground, and for some fertiliser was now up to eight weeks, with the supply chain severely impacted by COVID-19.

"There was a demand for chemical as there always is after that wonderful rain, but now because of the virus, the Wuhan province in China is where most of our chemicals come from," he said.

"So basically no chemicals have been coming out, all our local stocks were cleaned up weeks ago and the resupply has been interrupted by up to eight weeks.

"That makes a big difference for our farmers and graziers, if you can't get chemicals to keep the paddocks clean, it means you have to consider conventional pillage which is not ideal, because we're trying to keep a layer of stubble on the crop to retain moisture.

"So that impact to the chemical supply chain has big implications for agriculture."

Mr Colborne said it wasn't just in southwest Queensland primary producers were facing these problems.

Most areas of Australia saw significant rain earlier in the year, and so now "every" agricultural sector was demanding chemicals to cash in.

"Fertiliser as well is in high demand, it's put huge pressure on the supplier and we're facing shortages across the country," he said.

"We are very reliant on Chinese imports for so many things, but we hope there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

"Both the chemical and fertiliser industry are moving, but they're not out of trouble. Some brands won't be available until June but people need it next month."

Mr Colborne said the reality was, some producers would be left with no other option than to plant their winter crops without fertiliser.

"The agricultural industry isn't struck down, but it's certainly running into obstacles," he said.

"It's not like the drought, there are alternative plans but they're certainly more difficult.

"I wouldn't want to be a farmer at this point in time."

More Stories

agriculture agriculture roma coronavirusroma rural queensland rural supplies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New rental laws passed among string of measures

        premium_icon New rental laws passed among string of measures

        Health A string of emergency response measures to the COVID-19 pandemic, including laws to protect tenants struggling to pay rent, have been passed in State Parliament.

        Farmers band together to save struggling iconic zoo

        premium_icon Farmers band together to save struggling iconic zoo

        Pets & Animals Farmers are collecting donations to support the struggling zoo

        Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

        premium_icon Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

        News An Ipswich-based allied health business is ensuring clients stay active during...

        Mayor thanks region for efforts during pandemic

        premium_icon Mayor thanks region for efforts during pandemic

        News 'While we are seeing positive signs, this isn’t over yet'