Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roache has not made the trip with his teammates. AAP Image/David Rowland.
Roache has not made the trip with his teammates. AAP Image/David Rowland.
Rugby League

COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

by Nick Walshaw
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warriors player Nathaniel Roache is understood to have missed the club's hyped flight into Tamworth on Sunday morning, making him the first player to be stood down by rugby league's strict new COVID-19 guidelines.

After weeks of headlines surrounding the Warriors Australian arrival, Roache was kept at Roache woke up sick, did not go to the airport and has now been tested.

Reports are also suggesting David Fusitu'a delayed departure for personal reasons and will have to do his own quarantine upon arrival.

The Auckland-based club will arrive in the Australian country music capital this afternoon to begin 14 days in quarantine.

The NSW Government has given the team permission to begin training immediately..

Originally published as COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

More Stories

covid-19 nathaniel roache tamworth warriors

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        premium_icon Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        Crime Anthony Stott swore, prayed and raised his hands and chanted on an erratic flight between Sydney and Brisbane. Hours later, he would be dead.

        Cafe endeavours to support community

        premium_icon Cafe endeavours to support community

        News The cafe that’s giving back while also doing it tough

        Farmers still fighting on in drought-declared areas

        premium_icon Farmers still fighting on in drought-declared areas

        Rural "You see so much soil around here that’s not being cropped"

        No doorknocking this year as fundraising appeal goes digital

        premium_icon No doorknocking this year as fundraising appeal goes digital

        News It’s the first time in 55 years the Salvos won’t be out shaking tins