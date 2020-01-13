IN COURT: Full names of 99 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Justin Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Arndt, Joshua Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ashton, Cainan 1 8:30AM

Baldwin, Sean Michael 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Jayden Zachary Ian 1 9:00AM

Bignell, Jade Leigh 1 9:00AM

Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coleman, Dishiontae Jessiah 1 8:30AM

Crittenden, Bradley Robert 1 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Dean, Jamie Ray 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Gary William 1 9:00AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 1 9:00AM

Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Tamara Marie 1 9:00AM

Forbes, Frances Ruth 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Tanya Leigh 1 9:00AM

Fredrickson, Richard Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM

Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hamisi, Stefano, Mr 1 9:30AM

Hayward, Nicole Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hertrick, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM

Hicks, Kenneth Claude, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Allan John 1 9:00AM

Hurley, Stephanie Grace 1 9:00AM

Kahui, Tama Cruise 1 9:00AM

Kaptein, Jason Jan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Kennett, Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kent, Graeme 1 9:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM

Laili, Darius Hassan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lambshead, Brody Jaames 1 9:00AM

Larkin, Corey Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lawson, Grant Allan 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 8:30AM

Lofipo, Oka Gideon 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Joel Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mann, Brian Vincent 1 9:00AM

Maroney, Jessica Grace 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 1 9:00AM

Mcglinn, Erika Ty Hamilton 1 9:00AM

Mckay, Jacob John 1 9:00AM

Mckinney-Smith, Brent Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mcrae, Sharon Lee 1 9:00AM

Meredith, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Chris John 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM

Morris, Mariah Jada 1 9:00AM

Moto'Otua Seliga, Raelene June, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Muggeridge, Karen Lee 1 9:00AM

Munoz, Rafael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Ninness, Rebecca Rae 1 9:00AM

Occhipinti, Gemma Christine, Miss 1 9:00AM

O'Connell, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Connell, Benjamin John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Orcher, William 1 9:00AM

O'Reilly, Brooke Logan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Orr, Ross Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pain, Ingo Alexander 1 9:00AM

Parkinson, Kerryn Michelle, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM

Pickett, Lachlan Royce 1 9:00AM

Price, Wayne Thomas 1 9:00AM

Ridgill, Allan Desmond 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Rubesaame, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Russell, Joshua Allan 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM

Sellars, Daniel Rodney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM

Simon, Shaina Maxine 1 9:00AM

Steenbok, Vincent Seth 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Tamara Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stowers, Cedric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stroud, Margaret Therese 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tilbrook, David James 1 9:00AM

Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM

Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ulugia, Benjamin Reupena 1 9:00AM

Vilaylath, Donald 1 9:00AM

Viskovich, Terina Courtney-Rose 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vogler, Brett Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whitney, Kara Leigh-Anne Mayer, Ms 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM

Wirth, Jamie Lee 1 9:00AM

Yates, Jessica Tegan 1 9:00AM