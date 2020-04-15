IN COURT: Full names of 86 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abeleven, Harrison Patrick John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Alsop, Scott Grant 1 9:00AM
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 6 10:00AM
Ardill, Amy Rose 6 10:00AM
Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 6 10:00AM
Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 6 9:00AM
Blair, William Benjamin Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 6 10:00AM
Bornen, Bobby John 1 9:00AM
Brown, Jessica Ann Lee 1 9:00AM
Bush, Stephen Dennis 6 10:00AM
Butt, Mark Clifford 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Noel Leonard 6 10:00AM
Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 6 10:00AM
Carr, Luke Henrey 6 10:00AM
Cleary, Graham Shawn 6 9:00AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Cooper, Glenn Davor, Mr 6 10:00AM
Cosgriff, Brodie Dean, Mr 6 9:00AM
Cranston, Peter Graeme, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cree, Zak Luke 6 10:00AM
Cutter, Jeffrey James 6 10:00AM
Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dehail, Frederic 6 10:00AM
Dennis, Samantha Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Drew, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Drysdale, John Andrew 6 10:00AM
Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 6 10:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 8:30AM
Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 6 10:00AM
Fisher, Traven Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Foou, Eliana Josephine 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Kenneth 6 10:00AM
Fuller, Kenneth 6 9:00AM
George, Matthew Robert 6 10:00AM
Hamilton, David Michael Craig, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hamisi, Stefano, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hann, Morgan John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 6 9:00AM
Harrison, Tamara Sheryl 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 6 10:00AM
Hodgetts, Brian William 6 10:00AM
Hrosc, Antun 6 9:00AM
Jen, Bonnie Lee 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Shelby Paige 1 9:00AM
Johnston, Jade Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 6 10:00AM
Katt, Toby Darren 6 10:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 6 10:00AM
Kroll, Barry Norman 6 10:00AM
Large, Daniel George 6 10:00AM
Lawrence, Mark Richard 6 10:00AM
Lenske, Joshua John 1 9:00AM
Levack, Keith Stewart 6 10:00AM
Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 6 10:00AM
Martin, Shane Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Massey, Adon Michael-Jon 6 10:00AM
Massey, Adon Micheal-Jon 6 10:00AM
Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 6 10:00AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay 1 9:00AM
Mc Donald, Benjamin John 1 9:00AM
Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM
Mclennan, Keegan Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcnamara, Jamie Francis, Mr 1 11:00AM
Milovale, Romeo 1 9:00AM
Munro, Jake Robert 6 10:00AM
Nichols, William Douglas 6 10:00AM
Palelei, Faleu Manono 6 10:00AM
Paton, Matthew James 1 9:00AM
Russ, Jessie Douglas 6 10:00AM
Scholten, Joshua David Sirle 6 10:00AM
Singh, Ravinderbir 6 10:00AM
Smith, Liam Thomas 1 9:00AM
Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM
Steenbok, Vincent Seth 6 10:00AM
Stothard, Renee Rose-Claire 6 10:00AM
Strathie, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 6 10:00AM
Tavita-Matavale, Dion Nu'Upotopoto 6 10:00AM
Thompson, Darren Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM
Thompson, Kieran, Mr 6 10:00AM
Thorpe, Sarah Jennifer, Miss 6 10:00AM
Toth, Dylan Blaine 6 10:00AM
Ullah, Sharif 6 10:00AM
Wade, Saraha Jane 6 10:00AM
Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 6 10:00AM
Waters, Adam Raymond 6 10:00AM
Weaver, Bobby Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM