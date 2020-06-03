IN COURT: Full names of 73 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Armstrong, Seila Maree 6 10:00AM

Backhouse, Bradley George 6 10:00AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Behrens, Rachael Helene-Ruth, Mrs 6 10:00AM

Blasdall, Mark Alexander Aaron 6 10:00AM

Brown, Jessica Ann Lee 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Allan Desmond 1 9:00AM

Burton, Reanne Maree, Ms 4 9:00AM

Bush, Stephen Dennis 6 10:00AM

Carter, Steven James 6 10:00AM

Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 6 10:00AM

Collins, Steven Jay 6 10:00AM

D Bharathi, Rekha 6 10:00AM

De Winter, Jamie 6 10:00AM

Duffy, Tammy Maree 6 10:00AM

Ellwood, Rachele Anne, Miss 6 10:00AM

Fuller, Lakisha Tianna 1 9:00AM

Garcia, Jose 6 10:00AM

Habgood, Teri Vanessa 6 10:00AM

Hamilton, Jarod Trevor Michael 1 9:00AM

Harriss, Justin Ryan 6 10:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 6 10:00AM

Horton, David Paul, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hrosc, Antun 6 10:00AM

Hyde, Benjamin Dale, Mr 6 10:00AM

Johnson, Aaron Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM

Jones, Clancy Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Debra Carol 6 10:00AM

Jones, Wayne James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM

Koia, Hariata Anna Leah 1 9:00AM

Kumar, Avinash Nehal, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lente, Michael 6 10:00AM

Leu, Ropati 6 10:00AM

Mahoney, Jake Morris 1 9:00AM

Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 6 10:00AM

Martin, David Glenn Charles, Mr 6 10:00AM

May, Andrew Michael, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mccann, Jake Peter 6 10:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mckernan, Peyton 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Ethan Maurice 6 10:00AM

Mitchell, Chris John 6 10:00AM

Mitchell, Chris John 6 8:30AM

Moore, Ryan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Michael Teawa 1 8:30AM

Munachen, Elliot James 6 10:00AM

New, Edward Beau-James 6 10:00AM

Ninness, Rebecca Rae 6 10:00AM

Norford, Tony 6 10:00AM

Peall, Mark Norman 1 9:00AM

Pernar, Davor 6 10:00AM

Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM

Russ, Jessie Douglas 6 10:00AM

Schofield, Daniel John 6 10:00AM

Searl, Shannon Michael 1 9:00AM

Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 6 10:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 9:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM

Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 6 10:00AM

Szasz, Kayla Maree 6 10:00AM

Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM

Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 6 10:00AM

Thompson, Kieran, Mr 6 10:00AM

Toth, Dylan Blaine 6 10:00AM

Vital, Kynan Ignacio 6 10:00AM

Walker, James Peter 6 10:00AM

Watson, Lucas James 6 10:00AM

Welsh, Jessica Lee 6 10:00AM

Wilson, Viliamu Faiaoga 6 10:00AM

Woodham, Anthony Neal 6