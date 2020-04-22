IN COURT: Full names of 58 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Allatt, Matthew Douglas, Mr 2 10:00AM

Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph 1 9:00AM

Ashworth, Wayne Evan 1 9:00AM

Awan, Awan 2 10:00AM

Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 2 10:00AM

Beveridge, Blake Justin 2 10:00AM

Boardman, Jake Dennis 2 10:00AM

Bond, Joshua Raymond 2 10:00AM

Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 2 10:00AM

Casey, Benjamin Ryan 1 9:00AM

Chivers, Matthew 2 10:00AM

Compton, William John Noel 2 10:00AM

De Winter, Jamie 2 10:00AM

Dekker, Karel Frederik 1 9:00AM

Demmers, Kayla 2 10:00AM

Drysdale, John Andrew 2 10:00AM

Duncan, Luke William 2 10:00AM

Elliot, Baily 2 10:00AM

Elliot, Ryan 2 10:00AM

Elliott, Brody 2 10:00AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 2 10:00AM

Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM

Gradin, Jan Micael 1 9:00AM

Handley, Jake Denys 2 10:00AM

Hassaballa, Awab 2 10:00AM

Hopkins, Ronella Maud 2 10:00AM

Johnson, Aaron Lee, Mr 2 10:00AM

Kaituu, Noella 2 10:00AM

Kent, Graeme 2 10:00AM

King, Alan James Morgan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Knipe, Phillip John 1 9:00AM

Makin, Shane Patrick, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mann, Brian Vincent 2 10:00AM

Mason, Andre Van 2 10:00AM

Mclennan, Keegan Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jack Andrew 2 10:00AM

Monsell, Henry Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moore, Jay Anne Marie, Miss 2 10:00AM

Mortimer, Andrew Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 2 10:00AM

Nichols, William Douglas 2 10:00AM

Radhakrishnan, Sandraseghram, Mr 2 10:00AM

Ronan, Ieremia Arita 2 10:00AM

Rule, Russell Bradley, Mr 2 10:00AM

Schiefelbein, Gregory Charles 2 10:00AM

Scrivener, Kyron Beau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sinnar, Balachandran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Skippen, Michael Anthony 2 10:00AM

Sosa, Mario Alberto, Mr 2 10:00AM

Stowers, Cedric, Mr 2 10:00AM

Sunda, Vikas Kumar, Mr 2 10:00AM

Unwin, Braiden 1 9:00AM

Unwin, Braiden Jack 1 9:00AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 2 10:00AM

Weldon, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM

Welsh, Jessica Lee 2 10:00AM

Werner, Cassandra Leigh 2 10:00AM

Young, Darren James 2 10:00AM